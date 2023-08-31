A few more Week 2 preview items, plus a QB set to join a coveted club …

1. Manheim Township senior QB Hayden Johnson is poised to crash the 5,000-yard passing club on Friday, when the Blue Streaks bus it to Dallastown for a nonleague tussle. The Lehigh commit needs just 79 air yards to become the 29th player in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to throw for 5,000 yards. The last to do it? Elizabethtown’s Josh Rudy joined that frat last fall. Johnson would become the fourth QB from Township to hit that magical milestone; Pat Bostick (7,260), Brennan Scott (6,973) and Luke Emge (5,580) already have the secret password to the club. … Six players in league history have eclipsed the 7,000-yard plateau: Lancaster Catholic’s Kyle Smith (8,873), Manheim Central’s Evan Simon (8,078), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Bear Shank (8,013), Conestoga Valley’s Grant Stoltzfus (7,273), Bostick and Wilson’s Chad Henne (7,071). Johnson will keep chasing that pack on Friday.

2. Back-to-back shutout victories for Conestoga Valley, which blanked Muhlenberg 35-0 to cap the 2022 season, and then got its 2023 campaign off to a rousing start with a 27-0 victory over Penn Manor. The Buckskins were stingy against the Comets last week, holding PM to just 104 total yards and three first downs. CV’s D ringleaders in Week 1: DT Shymier Hernandez (6 tackles), LB Brett Schnader (6 tackles, 1 for a loss) and DE Jordan Sensenig (5 tackles, 1 for a loss) helped the Bucks pick up four stops for losses in all, while pretty much stopping the Comets in their tracks. Up next for CV: A bus ride to the top of the hill in Birdsboro to take on Daniel Boone on Friday. The Blazers fell to rival Exeter 42-7 in the Pig Iron Bowl in Week 1. Boone flashed some balance against the Eagles: 124 rushing yards and 124 passing yards for 248 total stripes. But just eight first down and the one TD. QB Dean Rotter completed 10-of-20 passes, and he flipped a TD pass to Ethan Kryman. CV will have to keep the pressure on Rotter, and Kryman can scoot on the flanks. Can the Bucks make it back-to-back-to-back shutouts? Stay tuned.

3. Twin Valley vs. Lower Dauphin in Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, and while the Falcons are coming off a 45-0 romp over retooling Middletown, they’ll get a completely different animal in the Raiders in this clash. If you missed it, TV sky-rocketed for 619 total yards in its 44-13 triumph over Schuylkill Valley. That included 479 rushing yards, as TV averaged a snappy 10.4 yards per carry. Evan Johnson led the rushing brigade with 251 yards and a pair of TD runs, while Drew Engle tacked on 179 stripes with a TD bolt of his own. Meanwhile, QB Evan Myers was a tidy 5-for-8 for 124 yards with a TD toss through the air, as the Raiders rode their mighty O-line for a Week 1 dub. LD is going to need a clean, wrap-and-tackle kind of a night in Chocolatetown. The Falcons feature a trio of ‘backers who came out ball-hawking in Week 1: Joey Swartz (7 tackles, 2 for losses vs. Middletown), Hunter Strohm (5 tackles, 1 for a loss) and Isaac Landis (4 tackles, 1 sack) must keep Johnson and Engle under wraps — while LD’s D-line attempt to find some gaps up front against TV’s powerful road-graders.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage