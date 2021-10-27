From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Several players are closing in fast on some milestone numbers: Warwick QB Jack Reed needs 79 passing yards for 2,000 … Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson needs 160 passing yards for 2,000 … Lancaster Catholic QB Will Cranford needs 5 passing yards for 1,000 … Pequea Valley QB Peyton Temple needs 216 passing yards for 1,000 … Annville-Cleona RB Rogan Harter need 115 rushing yards for 1,000 … Warwick RB Christian Royer needs 125 rushing yards for 1,000 … Warwick WR Cooper Eckert needs 107 receiving yards for 1,000 … Manheim Central WR Owen Sensenig needs 2 catches for 50 receptions … Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey needs 3 catches for 50 receptions … Hempfield WR Adam Acker needs 9 catches for 50 receptions … Elizabethtown WR Patrick Gilhool needs 9 catches for 50 receptions. FYI: Acker and Gilhool both have a 9-catch game under their belts this season.

2. Here’s an interesting matchup to keep an eye on Friday, when Lancaster Catholic heads to Mount Joy to take on Donegal: After being held relatively in check for a couple of games, Crusaders’ scatback Tony Cruz was back to doing Tony Cruz things last week against Garden Spot, dialing up 125 rushing yards on just eight totes, good for 15.6 yards a carry. Now Cruz and Catholic must face the Indians’ sturdy rush defense; Donegal has allowed 988 rushing yards, third-fewest in the league, and the hard-charging Indians have 40.5 tackles for losses, 11.5 sacks and 10 takeaways. And you can bet they’ll be prepped to wrap and tackle Mr. Cruz; LB Noah Rohrer (66 tackles, 15 for losses, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) has been Donegal’s defensive ringleader, and he and his mates should be plenty hungry after missing last week’s game vs. Lebanon because of coronavirus issues in the Cedars’ program.

3. Octorara has vaulted to the top of the charts in the league’s total offense category at 441 yards a game, so it’s safe to say Northern Lebanon’s defense will have a stiff test when the Braves come to Fredericksburg on Friday. The Vikings’ D is coming off a solid effort against Pequea Valley; NL allowed just one TD, 55 rushing yards and 117 total yards against the Braves, so they’re firing on all cylinders. The Vikings’ usual D suspects spearheaded the charge against PV — Mitchell Hetrick had 3.5 hits for losses and he scored two touchdowns off fumble recoveries; Luke Shaffer had a tackle for a loss and an interception; Kalani Adams had one stick for a loss as they bottled up the Braves — and they’ll need another big effort against Octorara, which amassed 504 rushing yards and 634 total yards last week vs. Annville-Cleona. The star of that show was RB Mike Trainor, who darted for 221 yards on just nine carries — 24.6 yards a touch — with two TD runs and a TD catch. NL will need its best D effort yet not only to knock off Octorara, but to remain in line to snag a D3-3A playoff slot; the Vikings will go into the game as the last team in, in that race — with A-C right on their heels.

