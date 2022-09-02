Mikey Bentivegna did a bit of everything Friday night — he ran; he received; he ran some more — and he threw a touchdown pass to lead York Suburban over Donegal for a nonleague 41-18 football win in Mount Joy.

Bentivegna was directly involved in 362 of the Trojans’ 424 yards of total offense — but it was the York Suburban (1-1) defense that opened the scoring. On the first possession of the game, Donegal quarterback Landen Baughman forced a pass as he was nearly down in the backfield. Senior linebacker Dakota Shue intercepted the pass and quickly returned it 49 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 just 1:33 into the game.

Noah Rohrer, who had three touchdown runs last week at Elizabethtown, added two more against York Suburban and finished with 110 yards on 20 carries to lead the Donegal offense (0-2).

Turning point

Trailing 27-18 early in the fourth quarter, Donegal forced York Suburban to punt for the first time in the game and seemed poised to make it a one-score game. But the Indians’ offense, after a pair of well-executed third-quarter touchdown drives, faltered and Jalen Lee intercepted a tipped Baughman pass at the Donegal 34. Two plays later, Bentivegna hit Alex Kefauver on a halfback pass for a 36-yard touchdown.

Star of the game

Bentivegna, who rushed for three touchdowns (and threw for another), finished with 272 yards on 30 carries and caught four passes for 54 yards.

Up next

Donegal visits Palmyra in a nonleague game on Friday, Sept. 9.