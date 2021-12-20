He's back.

Mike Choi, who guided Pequea Valley’s football program from 2014 through 2018, gained school board approval last week to take over the Braves’ gridiron team for his second stint as head coach.

Choi, who guided PV to an 18-32 record in his first term with the Braves, succeeds Jeff Werner, who led PV to a 3-24 mark over the last three seasons, including a 2-8 record this past fall.

Werner, who resigned his post last month, took over for Choi. Now Choi is back, and he helped the Braves make great strides in their program from 2014-18.

In Choi’s first year on the job, PV went 5-5 in 2014. In 2015, Choi and the Braves went 6-4 for their most wins in a single season, and PV just missed out on a District Three playoff invite.

Choi, who is a learning support facilitator at PV, previously served as head coach at Great Valley in the Ches-Mont League. Now he’ll be back calling the shots for the Braves.

There is one L-L League football coaching vacancy; McCaskey is in the market for a head coach.

