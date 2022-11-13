From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Digging into another round of the District 3 playoffs, with multiple L-L League teams still very much alive and kicking. In the next round of the playoffs, Hempfield will take on Manheim Township in 6A; Solanco will square off against Cocalico and Exeter will face Northern York in 5A; Manheim Central will knock heads against Lampeter-Strasburg and Twin Valley will take on Bishop McDevitt in 4A; and in 3A, Wyomissing will do battle with West Perry in the title game. That's nine L-L League teams still dancing.

1. When you think L-L League rivalries — in any sport, really — Hempfield vs. Manheim Township immediately comes to mind. The Black Knights and the Blue Streaks are longtime foes in pretty much every athletic event across the board in our neck of the woods, including football. Hempfield and Township are about to do something for just the second time in their pigskin histories: Get together for a win-or-go-home District 3 playoff game. When the Knights dropped Carlisle and the Streaks survived Cumberland Valley (in an instant-classic) in D3-6A quarterfinal clashes, that set up Friday’s must-see semifinal: Township at Hempfield for a spot in the championship game. These teams play on a yearly basis and understand the hype of that game every fall. But Friday in Landisville will be a whole different level. The last time these two collided in the playoffs was back in 2015, and Hempfield KO’d Township 31-28 in a 4A quarterfinal. As for the series, the Streaks lead 7-3 in the last 10 regular-season collisions. However, the Knights have won the last two meetings, both by identical 17-14 final scores, in 2021 and earlier this season. Township ripped off seven regular-season wins in a row from 2014-2020 — averaging 42.6 points a game vs. their nemesis over that clip — and the bitter foes have played annually for the Joseph F. Kurjiaka traveling trophy the last nine years; Township won the first seven, and Hempfield has plucked the last two, including earlier this fall. No trophy up for grabs on Friday. But a spot in the title tilt will be hanging in the balance, as the L-L League will produce at least one 6A finalist this fall. And this added story-line to the Knights vs. Streaks showdown: Hempfield coach George Eager is a Township grad, and he previously served as an assistant on Streaks’ coach Mark Evans’ staff. Friday’s crux: Hempfield has to slow down Township’s rampaging passing game; Streaks’ QB Hayden Johnson threw for 298 yards and two scores against Cumberland Valley, including the game-winning 32-yard dart to Landon Kennel with 51 seconds to play.

2. Manheim Central earned its 60th D3 victory in the D3-4A quarterfinals, a 63-14 take-down of York Suburban. Lampeter-Strasburg, angling for its fourth trip in a row to the 4A finale, also cruised in its 4A quarterfinal on Friday, drilling Susquehanna Township 52-6. That sets up this mighty intriguing 4A semifinal on Friday: L-S at Manheim Central for a slot in the championship clash opposite the Bishop McDevitt vs. Twin Valley winner. Central and L-S struck up an interesting Section 2 rivalry over the years; they met annually from 2010 through 2019, and the Barons had a 7-3 lead in those regular-season meetings, including wins in the last four meetings. Central and L-S will clash in a D3 playoff game for the second time; the Pioneers picked off the Barons 25-20 in a 3A quarterfinal back in 2010. L-S also won the regular-season meeting that fall by a 27-24 count, in the first year the Pioneers were playing up in Section 2. L-S won in 2011, too, by a 22-0 score — an ultra rare shutout loss by the Barons — before Central claimed seven of the next eight meetings. Friday’s crux: L-S’s defense, one of the stingiest in the L-L League, must dig in and stop MC RB Brycen Armold, who wrecked York Suburban for 250 yards and six TD runs. He’ll be going for a rare 2,000-yard rushing season, and the Pioneers’ D won’t want to surrender that magical number.

3. Cocalico has absolutely found its groove. The Eagles gobbled up Gettysburg 23-13 in a 5A quarterfinal on Friday, thanks to another huge effort from their O-line and a punishing ground attack. Some fun Cocalico numbers: In their last five games — all wins, vs. Donegal (39-14), Berks Catholic (31-10), Conrad Weiser (49-0), Elizabethtown (42-2) and Gettysburg — the Eagles have hammered out (get this) 1,732 rushing yards on 263 attempts. That’s 346.6 rushing yards per game over that clip, and 6.6 bullish yards per carry. Must mention QB Josh Myer, who has settled into the full-time signal-caller duties quite nicely. During this 5-game run, he has 284 yards on 39 carries with five TD keepers, averaging 7.3 per rush when he calls his own number. Myer bolted for 99 yards with three TD runs against E-town in the 5A opener, and against Gettysburg, he rushed for 116 yards, including a 97-yard TD sprint. He’s been marvelous in the pitch game during Cocalico’s spree. Meanwhile, FB Sam Steffey has become tougher and tougher to drag down; during the Eagles’ 5-game tear, he has 822 rushing yards on 130 takes (6.3 slug-it-out yards per pop) with 12 TD bolts. Steffey piled up 174 yards with two TD runs vs. E-town and he had 175 yards with two more TD romps vs. Gettysburg; he’s been a beast in the playoffs.

