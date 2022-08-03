It’s a whole new world of football.

And it kicks off Friday. What’s more, fans can follow along online through the day on social media and at LancasterOnline.com.

Starting this season, the 24-team Lancaster-Lebanon League is joining forces with the 13 schools of the Berks League to form a five-section, 37-team power conference.

Play starts Aug. 26, but before anyone can think of that, a few things must happen first, like the start of heat acclimatization practice, the start of regular practice and scrimmage dates. First up, though, is the annual starter’s gun, preseason media day.

In another first-time occurrence, LNP | LancasterOnline will host that event Friday at its 101 N. Queen St. office.

Starting at 10 a.m., representatives of each team — the coach and a few select players — will arrive to meet and greet media representatives from across the region. They’ll have photos taken, be interviewed for TV cameras and offer insights on their teams for any number of season preview stories.

Each of the newly combined league’s five sections will get their own time slot through the day. The schedule is:

10-11:30 a.m., Section One: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Reading and Wilson.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Section Two: Conestoga Valley, Exeter, Governor Mifflin, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Muhlenberg and Warwick.

1-2:30 p.m., Section Three: Daniel Boone, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Fleetwood, Garden Spot, Solanco and Twin Valley.

2:30-4 p.m., Section Four: Berks Catholic, Cocalico, Conrad Weiser, Donegal, Elco, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara and Wyomissing.

4-5:30 p.m., Section Five: Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Hamburg, Kutztown, Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley and Schuylkill Valley.

Area football fans will be able to follow along at LancasterOnline.com, where there will be access to live video, our reporters’ Twitter feeds and more.

And for more information as opening night approaches, LNP also offers the "L-L Football Exclusive" newsletter, curated by staff writer Jeff Reinhart.