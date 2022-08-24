The numbers pop completely off the page.

Garden Spot’s Tyler Hurst piled up 59 tackles in his junior gridiron season last fall, and that’s certainly a solid stat. But it’s the number in the next column that turned a lot of heads.

Getting his first extended varsity run from his defensive tackle spot, Hurst had — wait for it — 29 tackles for losses in 2021, with 7.5 sacks and another seven quarterback hurries.

Talk about shedding blockers and bum-rushing a backfield. Hurst made a habit of it last fall, when the Spartans went 5-5 overall, with a 3-1 run in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 race, and an attention-grabbing 5-1 record down the stretch.

It was a terrific resurgent season for Garden Spot, and Hurst, a 5-11, 220-pounder with a ticker that never stops, had his fingerprints all over the Spartans’ success.

Why all of those big sticks in the backfield? In short, don’t poke the bear.

“Sometimes I’ll move the wrong way, or I’ll get hit the wrong way, and that upsets me,” Hurst said. “If I get pinched in the side or something, it really gets me going. It wakes me up, and then I’ll try and go off. I enjoy that feeling. It’s fun being out there jumping around and making plays with all of my buddies.”

“I enjoy hitting and exuding my force,” Hurst continued. “I get a kick out of that. I love that feeling.”

Hurst had plenty of those feelings last fall, when he piled up those incredible 29 hits for losses on the way to earning Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. Hurst also garnered an all-state nod at D-tackle from the Pennsylvania Football News, and he snared a pair of first-team Section 3 all-star honors, at DT and his other familiar position, offensive guard.

Hurst is back to do more damage at both spots this season, and he’ll be a force to be reckoned with starting Friday, when the Spartans head to Robesonia to take on Conrad Weiser in a nonleague scrap.

“When you go looking for puppies when you’re buying a hunting dog, you roll them over on their belly and you wiggle them around and you play with them a little bit,” Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini said. “They’re either going to lay there and not do anything, or they’re going to fight like heck to get off their back. That’s the one you want. That’s Tyler. He’s that puppy who bites you back. He has great instincts, and he has a good heart.”

And plenty of muscles, which he uses to drag down unsuspecting ball-carriers, more times than not behind the line of scrimmage, and to help blow open holes along the O-line.

Grunt work on both sides of the ball, yes. But satisfying.

“Getting to flat-pull and take someone out and to get a pancake block for it,” Hurst said, “that’s a lot of fun and makes it all worth it.”

Hurst was born in Virginia and lived in Maryland before his family moved to New Holland when he was in fourth grade. He had an inkling early on that he was going to be pretty good at this football thing when he earned team MVP honors as a fifth-grader in the Spartans’ pipeline. He switched from running back to interior lineman as a ninth-grader, and by the middle of last season, he was blowing stuff up in backfields around the area.

Everything came into focus, Hurst said, in a Week 3 game against Daniel Boone, when he had five stops, including one stick for a loss. Not huge numbers on that night, but a light went off.

“In that game, it all clicked,” Hurst said. “I felt it. And off I went.”

He never looked back. Now Hurst is garnering interest from some Division III college programs, and he’s started reaching out to some PSAC schools.

“He’s all over the field,” Garden Spot sophomore two-way lineman Cullen Witmer said. “There were some times last year when we really needed someone to get there (and make a tackle) and all of a sudden, he was there. He was able to get some sacks when we really needed them, too. It’s crazy how we eats up the blocks and makes so many tackles that not everyone expects him to make.”

At first glimpse, Hurst, who also wrestles and plays lacrosse for the Spartans, looks like a middle ‘backer. But Garden Spot needed him up front last fall, and he’ll stick and stay there this season. But his coaches will rely on Hurst to use his instincts to flow and make plays, no matter where he’s lined up across the front, from end to tackle.

“He’s that explosive,” Zamperini said. “That’s why we’ll move him a lot pre-snap and post-snap. He’ll get into gaps that people won’t think he can get into. What’s special is when you get a kid who can redirect and get his nose on the ball. And that’s what separates him from a lot of kids.”

That’s Hurst, in a nutshell, lined up on the O-line or D-line.

“You don’t get a lot of glory or fame there,” Hurst said. “But I enjoy every minute of it. I’m out there to have fun and to win. Last year was fun because we had the desire to come together as a team. We trusted each other and we won some games. Hopefully this season we can pick up right where we left off.”

