From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. We’ve told you about the L-L League’s Triple M boys — Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Mueller, Solanco’s Trent McDowell and Garden Spot’s Walker Martin — a trio of all-star kickers who have earned 4.5 stars and national rankings by Kohl’s Kicking Camps. Here’s another L-L League standout specialist who cracked Kohl’s national rankings: Say hello to McCaskey senior long-snapper Bobby Lischner, who recently attended the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in Tennessee. Lischner has garnered a 3.5-star rating from Kohl’s, whose scouts said Lischner had some “impressive moments” during the prestigious scholarship camp last month. “Lischner is very close to reaching his potential, as he focuses on bringing his head through more on his snaps and being more consistent with his follow through,” his Kohl’s bio says. Lischner will long-snap and play offensive tackle and defensive tackle for McCaskey this fall.

The scrimmage games are one week from today, on Aug. 21, with 20 matchups involving L-L League teams on the schedule. Continuing our look at those games, here are two more scrimmages to watch …

2. Warwick at Exeter, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — Tasty clash here, featuring a pair of programs with big expectations this fall. Anxious to see how Warwick responds after 1.) seeing its season cut short last fall after the Warriors had to forfeit the D3-5A finale to Governor Mifflin because of a COVID outbreak in the school. And 2.) Warwick will be breaking in a lot of new faces after a gut-punch graduation night that saw multiple all-star, all-state and D1 commitments pick up their diplomas last spring. Alas, there should still be plenty of good vibes wafting around in Lititz, after the Warriors won two section titles in the last three years, and went to the district semifinals and qualified for a district final over that red-hot clip. It’s early, but two names to remember for Warwick: QB Jack Reed, who has taken a lot of varsity snaps, and LB Aaron Hess, who will spearhead the Warriors’ D from his LB spot. Warwick will certainly get some great reps against Exeter, which is coming off a 6-2 season, with wins over L-L League combatants Hempfield (41-34 in OT) and Elizabethtown (37-9). The Eagles feature standout wideout Joey Schlaffer, who lit up the airways last season with 19 catches for 444 yards — that’s a juicy 23.4 yards per grab — with five TD receptions. He has multiple D1 scholarship offers in his back pocket, and Schlaffer will give Warwick’s secondary — D-backs Cooper Eckert and Tanner Weik are back to spark that unit — a workout.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

3. Solanco at Conrad Weiser, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — A fantastic tuneup date for the Golden Mules, who will load up the bus and head to Robesonia in Berks County to square off against a Scouts’ team that went 6-1 last season, falling to eventual champ Lampeter-Strasburg in a point-fest D3-4A semifinal. Weiser features standout dual-threat QB Logan Klitsch, who is coming off a whopper of season last fall: 83-for-140 for 1,330 yards with 15 TD throws against just three picks up top, plus 427 rushing yards and 10 TD keepers for the Scouts. He’s really good. While Klitsch knows his way around a huddle, Solanco newbie QB Brody Mellinger will get his first extended look at leading the Mules’ triple-option attack. This matchup we really like: Klitsch can wing it, yes. But Solanco returns all-star D-backs Elijah Cunningham and Josiah Forren, and those guys will make Klitsch throw into some tight windows.

