The John Bartram Braves made the long drive from Southwest Philly to Lancaster worth it Friday night, coming away with a 26-12 nonleague football victory over McCaskey thanks to four total touchdowns from backup quarterback Jahmi Hargrove.

Super sub

Hargrove was pressed into action for the season opener when the Braves’ starting quarterback, Samad Robinson, injured his shoulder early in the first quarter. Despite amassing 140 penalty yards, Hargrove was able to keep the Bartram offense moving and comfortably in front throughout the game.

Hargrove and running back Amare Gadson led a rushing attack that produced three long scoring drives, each of which was topped off by short scoring runs from Hargrove.

Hargrove also produced a big play with his arm, finding Rahmeer Owens for a 59-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

McCaskey’s moments of magic

A long, hot first half full of penalties and turnovers looked like it was going to end with Bartram (1-0) comfortably ahead by two touchdowns. On the last play of the half, however, McCaskey (0-1) finally produced some magic.

Quarterback Jalen Cintron dropped back, but was immediately under pressure as the pocket collapsed. Narrowly avoiding a sack, Cintron stepped up and hoisted a ball down the seam just over the outstretched hands of a Braves defensive back and into the waiting hands of wide receiver Talton Quimeak as he fell to the ground.

The touchdown was set up by a 57-yard kickoff return by DeAndre Jones, who had also returned a kick 40 yards earlier in the half.

Missed opportunities

The two big pass plays and the kick returns were the only bright spots for the Red Tornado, which had a chance to gain momentum early in the third quarter. McCaskey caught a break when Gadson’s 90-yard touchdown run was called back due to a completely unnecessary block in the back that did not impact the play at all. Two plays later, McCaskey’s Isaiah Myers intercepted a pass, but the Tornado offense failed to move the ball, a common theme throughout the night.