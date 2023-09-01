After taking Week One losses, both Elizabethtown and McCaskey were looking to bounce back with their first victory of 2023.

Only one team could come out on top, though, and it was the Red Tornado, who pulled away from the Bears in the second half for a decisive 40-13 nonleague football win on the road.

"Outside of what (the media thought), I knew we had a good chance if we put it together," McCaskey head coach Ben Thompson said. "They're a young team, they work hard and they do what they need to do. We just have to stay with this group and improve each week. We've come too far to stop now; we're on a mission."

McCaskey started hot on offense but had a long touchdown pass from Jalen Cintron to DeAndre Jones wiped out by a holding penalty. A few plays later, Jason Rife came up with a strip sack for Elizabethtown, though the Bears quickly went three-and-out.

Steven Lavender-Gray got the Red Tornado right back into it with four straight runs for 54 yards. He finished the 10-play drive with a 14-yard TD run as well, though Joshua Morales-Monzon got stuffed on a two-pointer.

The Bears responded with a long 14-play series that wasted the rest of the opening period. They converted two fourth-down tries along the way, including an over-the-shoulder catch from Alexis Cintron for 37 yards down to the McCaskey 1. Hayden Haver, who had eight carries for 23 yards on the drive, plunged into the end zone on the next snap to give Elizabethtown the lead.

Early in the second, McCaskey responded, first with a 32-yard throw to Jones and then with a 17-yard TD on a screen to Quimeak Talton. After forcing a Bears punt, Jones then exploded on the ensuing drive, catching two third-down passes of 11 and 37 yards before reeling in a 12-yard TD. E-town moved the ball quickly before halftime on a two-minute drill but was unable to score before the clock hit zeroes.

Needing momentum, the Bears opened the second half by draining nearly 9 minutes off the clock on a 14-play march, converting a pair of fourth-down attempts in the process. The second was a 19-yard catch-and-run from Kyle Capello, setting up Haver for a 6-yard TD; E-town came up short on a 2-pointer, however.

On the next McCaskey possession, Jalen Cintron left the game with an injury, forcing backup QB Xavion Montanez to step in. He proceeded to launch a 69-yard bomb to a wide-open Talton for a TD to give the Red Tornado their momentum back.

Lavender-Gray ended the third in style, sprinting 76 yards after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty set McCaskey back to its own 7. Jalen Cintron returned to the field and hooked up with Jones for an 18-yard TD, with Lavender-Gray adding a 2-pointer.

Talton would pick off Trent Kauffman on the following E-town drive. A defensive pass interference on a fake-punt pass gave the Red Tornado a second chance on fourth down, which Jalen Cintron took advantage of with a scramble for a first. Morales-Monzon joined the scoring party with a 15-yard TD shortly after, plus a Cintron-to-Jones 2-pointer. Talton officially sealed the victory with an end zone INT of Kauffman late.

Jalen Cintron finished with 170 yards and 3 TDs through the air, mostly targeting Jones (5 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs) and Talton (5 catches, 108 yards, 2 TDs). Lavender-Gray (13 carries, 176 yards, TD) and Morales-Monzon (15 carries, 75 yards, TD) were effective on the ground as well.

"There's no new friends on this offense," Thompson said. "These are kids that have played together for a while, and you're seeing that chemistry on the field."

Elizabethtown managed 225 passing yards between its two QBs, Kauffman and Brayden Huber, but the Red Tornado held the opposition to under 100 rushing yards and forced three turnovers. Capello (6 catches, 79 yards) and Alexis Cintron (6 catches, 103 yards) flashed for the Bears.

"(The defense) played as a unit," Thompson said. "They've worked hard all summer. Shout out to the defensive coaches for really teaching the scheme."

While Elizabethtown (0-2) will stay at home to try and recover vs. Lower Dauphin next Friday, McCaskey (1-1) will travel to West Shore Stadium to take on Cedar Cliff. The Red Tornado are aiming to keep that underdog mentality alive and well.

"(Cedar Cliff) is gonna pound the rock," Thompson said. "We just have to keep working on the little things."