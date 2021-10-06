Bobby Lischner is an offensive and defensive lineman by trade, and from all accounts, he thoroughly enjoys the grunt work and heavy lifting in the trenches.

But a phone call from his former coach forever changed his football fortunes.

The call came early last summer from now ex-McCaskey skipper Sam London, who asked Lischner if he would be interested in handling the Red Tornado’s long-snapping duties in 2020.

Up to that point, Lischner had never played center, let alone long-snapped. But he let London make his pitch.

“I thought it sounded pretty good,” Lischner said, “but after I hung up the phone I wondered if this was really for me. The first two months or so I wasn’t always up for it. But once those camps hit, I really started to enjoy it because I got the hang of it.”

After getting some pointers and trying a few practice long-snaps with former McCaskey long-snapper Ethan Lane, Lischner tagged along with McCaskey all-state — and Big 33 — specialist Sam Hershey to a Kohl’s Kicking Camps event in Pittsburgh last summer before the start of his junior year, and that’s when he started perfecting the intricacies of long-snapping.

This past summer, Lischner was invited to participate in the prestigious Kohl’s Scholarship Camp in Tennessee, where he earned a 3.5-star long-snapper rating, and he made a big impression among the coaches and evaluators in attendance.

“I felt like I did pretty well there,” Lischner said. “Were there some nerves? Very much so, yeah. But I felt like I stacked up against the other kids pretty well, and a lot of them have been long-snapping a lot longer than I have.”

After getting his feet wet as McCaskey’s long-snapper in 2020, Lischner has spent a good chunk of 2021 making the rounds at camps around the area.

The 6-1, 240-pound senior participated in camps at UPenn, Fordham, Rutgers and Villanova this past summer. He also had a game visit this fall at Lehigh, and Lischner has heard from recruiters at Lebanon Valley College and Waynesburg State, where London — who convinced Lischner to give long-snapping a try in the first place — is now on the staff.

“It was great to see all of those campuses and see where I fit in,” Lischner said of his whirlwind summer tour. “Long-snapping could be the thing that gets me playing time in college.”

Lischner called the camp tour helpful and encouraging.

“Some days I was to the left or to the right with no spiral at all when I got started,” he said. “But now I have the spiral down, and it’s about getting the snap to the right area, and in the right amount of time.”

A solid time on a punt snap is 0.60 seconds. Lischner has been clocked at 0.75, and he’s working like crazy to get that time down. He even has his own long-snapping practice apparatus in his backyard at home.

So far so good in the long-snapping department this season for Lischner, who has been on the same page with punter Josiah Gray, kicker Dale Sallie and holder Zyaire Corteguera as McCaskey has a pair of victories, while snapping a 26-game losing streak in the process.

“Whenever I see Bobby on the field,” first-year Tornado coach Ben Thompson said, “I can breathe easy. You know he’s going to do his job every single time, no matter what.”

That means a tight-spiral, thigh-high, leg-side snap on punts, and a perfectly placed snap to the back leg of the holder on extra points and field goals.

After all …

“Nobody really notices the long-snapper until they mess up,” Lischner said, chuckling. “Then it’s an issue. I don’t want the ball on the ground, because then it’s live. And if a snap on a punt goes over his head, then it’s fair game for anyone.”

Lischner said he’s misfired on just one snap so far this season, and that was on a punt last Friday against Hempfield. So he spent some extra time in the backyard this week, ironing some things out. Practice really does make perfect.

“Bobby has played center, he’s played both guards, both tackles and now he’s long-snapping,” Thompson said. “He’s the guy that if you need something done, he’ll try his best without griping. He’s a yes-coach kid.”

Lischner said yes to his former coach about giving long-snapping a try. And if he continues to perfect his craft, it could help land him on a college roster in his immediate future.

