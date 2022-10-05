From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Some more Week 7 tidbits for your reading pleasure:

1. When McCaskey invades Albright’s Shirk Stadium on Friday night — hopefully the rain will have subsided by then — the Red Tornado and host Reading will duke it out for the 100th time in a varsity tackle football game. That’s a pretty lofty number, and there’s plenty of history between the two programs. The Red Knights lead the series 48-46-5. Their last meeting was just last year, in a Week 1 nonleague battle in Reading. McCaskey won 27-20, snapping a 26-game losing streak in the process. The Tornado and the Knights will meet as Section 1 foes for the first time since 2009; McCaskey won that game. McCaskey and Reading played an on-again, off-again nonleague series starting in 2012, and Reading won that series 5-3, including four wins in a row from 2012-15. The Tornado and the Knights shared the Section 1 championship back in 2003. Neither team is currently in contention for the section title this time around — Wilson and Hempfield share the lead, and the Bulldogs will welcome the Black Knights on Friday — but it’s always a good time when McCaskey and Reading get together, and Friday’s latest edition will carry a big milestone number along with it. … And this: Reading rookie coach Troy Godinet was a senior all-star LB on the Knights’ team that shared the 2003 crown with McCaskey.

2. The last time Garden Spot and Twin Valley got together, it turned out to be a memorable night in Elverson. Last year, in a Week 1 nonleague clash between the bordering school districts, the Raiders edged out the Spartans 27-24 as then-freshman QB Evan Myers passed for 143 yards, including five completions for 147 yards and a TD toss to Trey Freeman, who went on to finish his career with the most receiving yards in Berks County prep gridiron history. TV kept those good vibes going all the way to the D3 playoffs last fall. That was also the night when Sparty Nation K Walker Martin booted a PIAA-record-tying five field goals. He went on to have an all-state season for Garden Spot. Flash forward to this season, and the Spartans have another reliable kicker on their special teams unit: Nick Gleason. All he’s done over the first six weeks is drill 22 PAT attempts and make good on a league-best eight field goals, including a 40-yarder, as Garden Spot hasn’t missed a beat in the kicking department despite the loss of an all-state booter. The Spartans share the Section 3 lead with a pair of undefeated combatants — Elizabethtown and Solanco — and the Bears will play the Golden Mules on Friday in Quarryville, where that portion of the 3-way tie will be severed. That means the section standings will get a facelift, and Garden Spot will remain at the top if it can beat TV at home on Friday. If it comes down to a late kick, the Spartans certainly have another good one in Gleason. … FYI: It will be a heck of a stretch drive for Garden Spot, which gets tricky TV on Friday before a home nonleague scrap in Week 8 vs. Central Mountain, which heads into its game Friday vs. Selinsgrove at 0-6. After that, Garden Spot finishes up — wait for it — at E-town and at Solanco. Circle those a while.

3. Speaking of E-town at Solanco … that’s certainly one of the juiciest games around on Friday’s slate, as the Bears and the Mules will both come in unbeaten, tied at the top in Section 3 with Garden Spot, and they’re 1-2 in the D3-5A rankings; Solanco is No. 1, E-town is No. 2 and Exeter is No. 3. All three of those L-L League outfits are 6-0. … Solanco — no huge surprise here — is carving teams up on the ground; FB Cole Harris (506 yards, 6 TD), QB Brody Mellinger (423 yards, 9 TD) and scat-backs Josiah Forren (405 yards, 5 TD) and Elijah Cunningham (300 yards, 2 TD) all have 300-plus rushing yards, and the Mules have hammered out 1,764 rushing stripes and are averaging 351.7 yards a game. E-town’s D has been stingy. Yes, the Bears are probably known more for their crooked offensive numbers — they’re averaging a league-best 486.7 yards a game with a league-leading 1,657 passing yards, and they’re one of just three L-L teams that have 1,000-plus rushing yards and 1,000-plus passing yards on their ledger — but their D is tops among Section 3 squads, allowing just 231 yards a game. E-town has 17 sacks and has yielded 653 rushing yards, also tops among Section 3 teams. It’s been a fabulous start across the board for the Bears. Keep an eye on a trio of ball-hawking ‘backers in E-town’s D set on Friday: Eli Macfarlane (42 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup), Hayden Haver (20 tackles) and Dominic Lindsey (29 tackles, 6 sacks) can all wrap-and-tackle. And they absolutely must do so on Friday, when Solanco unleashes its triple-option. E-town at Solanco for first place in the section race and in the D3-5A chase. This is like a de-facto playoff game. Don’t miss it.

