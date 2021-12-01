The ink has barely dried on the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season, and there are already a pair of coaching vacancies on the board.

McCaskey and Pequea Valley are in the market for new full-time coaches as the offseason begins.

According to a job posting on the School District of Lancaster’s website, McCaskey’s athletic department is searching for a full-time head pigskin coach, after Ben Thompson skippered the Red Tornado as the team’s interim coach this past fall.

Meanwhile, PV athletic officials confirmed to LNP that Jeff Werner will not return to the Braves’ gridiron sideline next season, after three years on the job in Kinzers. Werner guided PV to a 2-8 record this past season, and to a 3-24 mark in his three years.

PV won two games in a season this past fall for the first time since the Braves went 3-7 in 2017. PV topped Jenkintown 17-14 and Biglerville 57-0 this season.

FINAL L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS FOR 2021 SEASON

Meanwhile, McCaskey went 2-8 under Thompson, beating Reading 27-20 and Lebanon 60-6. The victory over Reading in the season-opener snapped the Tornado’s 26-game losing skid, as McCaskey won two games in a season for the first time since a 2-8 finish in 2017.

Thompson took over as the interim coach on Aug. 13, eight days after Sam London resigned his post on Aug. 5 to take a job at Waynesburg University. London stepped down just five days before the Tornado’s first heat acclimatization practice, and Thompson, one of London’s assistants, stepped in.

Facing a time crunch, McCaskey officials weren’t able to go through the entire vetting process to bring in a full-time coach in August. Now, the Tornado’s athletic department has advertised the job, will take applications for the job, and will go through the entire interview process to find their next full-time football skipper.

McCaskey is taking applications on its SDoL site; there is no deadline listed. PV officials said they are in the very early stages of discussing their next step in their coaching search for the Braves’ football program.

