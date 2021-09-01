From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. After a 26-game losing streak dating back to 2018, can McCaskey make it two wins in a row on Friday, when York comes to Tornado Alley? The Bearcats will limp into town, on the heels of last week’s 55-6 setback against reigning D3-5A champ Governor Mifflin, which took York behind the proverbial woodshed. The Bearcats simply had no answer for Mustangs’ ace RB Nick Singleton, who rumbled for 280 yards with five TD dashes in the opener. Now York — the reigning D3-6A runner-up — is tasked with slowing down McCaskey’s Shymere Covington, who went for 97 yards with a pair of TD bolts in the Tornado’s 27-20, losing-streak-snapping win at Reading. This one made me do a double-take: McCaskey’s last 2-game winning streak was in 2016 — a 42-21 win over Lebanon on Oct. 21 and a 27-12 victory over Penn Manor on Oct. 28. The Tornado will try and match that when York comes calling on Friday.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

2. Here’s a name to remember in Friday’s Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg tilt: Comets’ NG Sebastian Rivera had a disruptive season-debut in PM’s opener against Conestoga Valley, with four tackles, including a pair of stops for losses and a sack in the Comets’ come-from-behind 16-12 victory. PM’s D will face a Pioneers’ O that did some good things vs. Warwick — but ultimately couldn’t muster enough points in a 45-22 setback against the Warriors. QB Berkeley Wagner passed for 182 yards with three TD strikes — two to Beau Heyser, and one of those was a highlight-reel, 1-handed grab in traffic. But L-S couldn’t establish a rushing attack, and was forced to go up top more because of the deficit on the scoreboard. Can PM go to 2-0 here? Can L-S avoid slipping to 0-2 here? Intriguing game in Lampeter.

Sorry it took a day but here it is.@BeauHeyser32 with a ridiculous touchdown grab. pic.twitter.com/KuEddwTwlz — L-S Football (@LSFootball1) August 30, 2021

3. Two L-L League outfits must tangle with teams that had undefeated runs going into the D3 playoffs last year — but fell in the postseason, and then were tripped up in their season-openers last weekend. Elizabethtown, which edged backyard rival Donegal 14-7 in Week 1, is at Mechanicsburg, which fell to Carlisle 27-14. And Lancaster Catholic, which lost to York Catholic 24-7 in Week 1, is set to welcome Delone Catholic, which dropped a 34-14 decision to Trinity in its opener. Last year, Mechanicsburg was 6-0 before falling to eventual champ Governor Mifflin 56-35 in the D3-5A semifinals. Delone Catholic was also 6-0 before losing to eventual state-champ Steel-High 23-13 in the D3-1A championship game. E-town will go for a 2-0 start at Mechanicsburg. Lancaster Catholic, which had its modest 2-game winning streak snapped against York Catholic, will look to get back in the W column vs. Delone.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage