New coach, same as the old coach.

The School District of Lancaster this week made it official, removing the interim tag and naming Ben Thompson as McCaskey’s full-time football coach.

Thompson took over the program late in the game last August, when Sam London left the district to take a job at Waynesburg University just a couple of weeks before the start of the season.

Thompson guided the Red Tornado to a pair of victories in 2021 — snapping a 26-game losing streak along the way — and he’ll return in a full-time capacity moving forward.

“It’s an honor to be part of a program with such a proud history,” Thompson said in a release from McCaskey. “With support from the district, community and alumni, I would like continue to grow this program into something that will fill us all with Tornado Pride.”

Prior to last season, Thompson was McCaskey’s JV coach for two years, and the defensive coordinator for the varsity. He also coached multiple position groups after his playing days at Coatesville. Thompson earned a football scholarship to Florida A&M, and he also played at Cheyney, where he was a two-time PSAC All-Academic Team honoree.

“Coach Thompson performed admirably (last) season, in a less-than-ideal situation,” McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell said in the release. “I have strong confidence in his plan and his vision for the future of our program, and I’m excited to support Ben as we work to make his vision a reality.”

Thompson is employed as a special education teacher in the School District of Lancaster, and he has a bachelor’s degree in special education from Cheyney and a master’s degree in online education from Wilkes University.

There are three other coaching vacancies in L-L League football circles: Conestoga Valley, Columbia and Elizabethtown are all in the market for new gridiron skippers.

