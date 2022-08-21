The 2022 football season presents a tall task for McCaskey, far taller than returning starting quarterback Matt Remash, who checks in at 6-foot-5.

With staggering graduation losses — nine starters on offense, including the entire offensive line, and seven on defense — there is no hiding one fact: This will be a rebuilding season after going 2-8 in 2021.

In his second year leading the program, coach Ben Thompson, who had an interim title removed in the offseason, will have the opportunity to mold the Red Tornado to his vision.

Remash and TE-LB Jose Garcia III, both three-year starters, head the dozen players on this year’s preseason depth chart who were also on the 2021 roster.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Ben Thompson (second season, 2-8) • Base offense: Multi Motion • Base defense: 3-4 • 2021 results: 2-8 (0-5 L-L) • Key players returning: WR Will Almeyda, TE-LB Jose Garcia, QB Matthew Remash.

They are bolstered by a group that, while short on varsity experience, is long on time in the program.

“A lot of them came up through the ranks of the junior high program and things like that,” Thompson noted. “They’re familiar with the expectations.”

And despite the lack of experience on hand, expectations are high as the Tornado looks to return to the top of Section One for the ninth time, the first since 2003.

“We’ve put in a good offseason,” Thompson said. “We’ve been working since January, February. I expect everybody to step up and do what they need to do.”

About the offense

The Tornado will once again feature a Multi-Motion offense triggered by Remash, who completed 63-of-141 passes for 1,051 yards with eight touchdowns last fall.

“I look to be more consistent, and to be efficient on the field,” the senior signal-caller said.

Potential targets for Remash include sophomores Deandre Jones and Xavier Morales and junior Quimeak Talton, as the wide receiver corps looks to replace the graduation losses of Josiah Gray, Zyaire Corteguera and Isaac Burks.

Shymere Covington, who rushed for 565 yards with six TD runs last year, moved to Florida in the offseason, leaving opportunities for senior Zyitreal Hollingsworth and juniors Luis Santiago and Steven Lavender-Gray to step up as the lead back. One of the candidates for the reconstituted offensive line is senior Onearl Parker.

About the defense

Thompson is changing last year’s 4-2-5 defense to a 3-4 scheme, taking advantage of the depth at linebacker. Up front, man-mountain Jadyn Summerall, a 6-foot, 345-pounder, anchors the line, while senior Haj Bogle (28 tackles, including 19 solo stops last fall) brings experience to the secondary.

“We have a lot of young guys coming in in the secondary,” Bogle said, “and our linebackers, that’s definitely our strength.”

Intangibles

Being this green, the Tornado's players need to rely on one another when things go sideways.

“I look for leadership from everybody,” Thompson said, “because that’s what a team is.”

“We need to stay together,” Bogle added, “encourage everybody. Set your goals and make sure the younger guys look to your goals, so it brings everybody together.”