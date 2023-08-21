It all starts with the culture.

If McCaskey is to get back to its glory days and break a nine-game losing streak dating back to last year, that, according to coach Ben Thompson, will be the biggest factor.

“We have a great group of kids, and they all like being around each other,” Thompson said. “The first thing is that they have to believe in themselves before they can do anything. It is the first step of building any type of program.”

Stability is another, and in Thompson, it's something the Red Tornado seems to finally have after he was tabbed as the full-time coach last summer.

“I put the time in. Went to school early. I stayed late. I work down the street, so at lunchtime, I would pop in and see them,” said Thompson, a special education teacher in the School District of Lancaster. “At this point, we have come too far. We have a great group of kids, and again we focus on culture and not the athlete. I do this job for them, and I am going to do everything to help them on and off the field. ”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Ben Thompson (third season, 3-17) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-4 • 2022 results: 1-9 (0-6 L-L) • Key players returning: OG Alexis Beriguete, QB Jalen Cintron, OG Adrias Collazo, WR-KR-P DeAndre Jones, RB-LB Steven Lavender-Gray, C Aaron Martin, QB-DB Xavion Martinez, RB Joshua Morales, DE Jan Ramos, LB Eliezer Santiago, WR Ian Santiago, LB Luis Santiago, LB Eh Klu Soe, DB Junior Solivan, WR-DB-KR Quimeak Talton, WR-DB Kenta Williams.

About the offense

The good thing for McCaskey is that it has a signal-caller in 5-foot-11 Jalen Cintron, brought up in ninth grade, that not only is a leader, but hungry to win.

“Our team is very young and disciplined and bonds as a whole team,” Cintron said. “We handle under-pressure situations well, and I think we can really turn this program around from the past few years.”

In Steven Lavender-Gray, Cintron has an athlete upon whom he can rely in the backfield. He also has a weapon in DeAndre Jones, a speedy wideout, who also does the punting. Those men, along with lineman Alexis Beriguete, an honorable mention L-L last season, should also be the leaders of the team.

In the past, McCaskey has struggled with numbers on the offensive line. This year it will be different, with a junior-dominated line. Beriguete, at 5-11 and 310 pounds, will lead that group. Also look for Adrias Collazo, at 5-11, 235, to stand out, with Aaron Martin also returning.

Thompson says this offseason the linemen have been the most dedicated group working hard in the weight room.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) • Aug. 25: John Bartram • Sept. 1: at Elizabethtown • Sept. 8: at Cedar Cliff • Sept. 15: Hempfield • Sept. 22: at Plymouth-Whitemarsh • Sept. 29: Manheim Township • Oct. 6: Reading • Oct. 13: at Cedar Crest • Oct. 20: Wilson • Oct. 27: at Penn Manor (Millersville University's Pucillo Field)

About the defense

McCaskey’s secondary brings back two players who started last year, and all of its linebackers are back. They have speed, and it’s a position Thompson feels will be aggressive. His front seven also returns, with Beriguete, playing both ways, expected to be the anchor of that group.

The team also returns Michi Winters, one of the leading tacklers last year at safety, and Quimeak Talton, who Thompson says is one of the fastest players in the L-L, and he will play defensive back, wideout and return kicks.

Intangibles

This year, unlike in the past, the dedication in the offseason has been there, and the numbers are up for the Red Tornado, with 48 players out so far. It’s something Thompson feels should help his team, as they can go more to a two-platoon system, instead of having kids play both ways.

"Our mantra this summer has been all-in, and it starts by showing up,” Thompson said. “We're going to be competitive in every game and leave it all out on the field.

Thompson feels that will help them finally be competitive in a section that saw three teams make the District Three playoffs last season.

“We’ve been the easy little brother right now,” Thompson said. “But that's all about to change. I think our numbers are going to help us.”