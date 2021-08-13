McCaskey has found its football coach for the 2021 season, which is right around the corner.

Ben Thompson, an assistant on Sam London’s staff the last two seasons, will be the Red Tornado’s head coach this fall, McCaskey’s athletic department announced Friday morning.

London tendered his resignation on Aug. 4, just five days before the start of heat acclimatization practices.

Thompson and McCaskey’s assistant coaches ran those heat acclimatization practices this past week, and Thompson will now assume the role as head coach as the Tornado preps for its scrimmage next Saturday against Bishop Shanahan.

“Truthfully, it means everything, but not because I’m running the program,” Thompson said. “It’s because these are the kids I’ve been working with the last three years. So whether it was me being the head coach or an assistant coach, no matter what position I’m in, this team is everything. This is what we’ve been building for, and I’m super excited for Aug. 27.”

McCaskey, with Thompson calling the shots, visits Reading for its season opener on Aug. 27.

Thompson has been a special education teacher in the School District of Lancaster since 2015, after earning a Bachelor’s degree from Cheyney University and a Master’s degree from Wilkes University. The 2004 Coatesville grad played football on scholarship for Florida A&M, before wrapping up his career at Cheyney.

Thompson has worn many hats in his two years at McCaskey. He’s served as the JV coach and the special teams coordinator, and he’s coached every position on the field except quarterback.

“See a need, fill a need,” he said.

London guided McCaskey the last two seasons, and the Tornado was 0-19 during that clip, and will take a 26-game losing streak into their season opener on Aug. 27 at Reading.

London took a job as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for Division III Waynesburg University. Now, Thompson is in charge.

“I’m not really a new voice,” Thompson said. “I’ll just be standing at a different spot on the field. That’s the only difference.”

“We are confident in the direction of our program, and feel that continuing in this direction is the right decision,” McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell said in a release.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Thompson in this new role, and we’re excited to see the results of the hard work that our team has put in during this off-season. We’re extremely excited about this next chapter in our program’s history.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

