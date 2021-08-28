READING — As portraits go, this was more Frida Kahlo than Mona Lisa. Nonetheless, it was a portrait in victory as McCaskey’s football team snapped a 26-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory over Reading on Saturday afternoon at Albright’s Gene L. Shirk Stadium.

Shymere Covington paced a productive ground attack, amassing 97 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, as the Red Tornado pounded out 172 yards on 45 rushes in their first victory since a 38-21 win over Reading on September 15, 2018.

“This (win) means a lot for everybody, especially our former coach (Sam London),” Covington said.

“I absolutely agree,” head coach Ben Thompson said. “Coach London had the vision, I’m just here to draw the picture.”

Against a Red Knights team that showed minimal improvement from what was a disastrous spring football season, the Tornado had its way for most of the afternoon.

Yet it needed a stout defensive effort in the final five minutes after Reading closed to 27-20. Thomas Foster, on first-and-10 from the Reading 45, and Nelson Martinez, on third-and-22 from the 33, came up with huge tackles for a loss to force a fourth down. Foster, Julian Larue and Jose Garcia slammed the fourth-down door, the Tornado ran out the clock and Thompson had his first win as a coach.

“We’ll let them enjoy this until they close their eyelids,” said Thompson, who now readies his team to host York on Friday.

If this was a dream of a day for McCaskey, it was a nightmare for Reading. Starting quarterback Amier Burdine went down with an injury in the Red Knights’ first scrimmage, forcing wideout Daryonel Fontanez to play behind center. He often looked lost back there and made some rookie decisions that were ill-advised.

He also showed a live arm on an 89-yard touchdown pass to Jayse Ganns and a 48-yard TD toss to Deshawn Wilson. Ganns’ touchdown came on a third-and-45 prayer from Reading’s 15, tipped off a McCaskey defensive back and into the arms of Ganns at the McCaskey 49 with nothing but green in front of him.

That was a 13-point swing after Deshawn Wilson intercepted Tornado quarterback Matthew Remash at the Reading 4. Instead of a potential 14-0 lead, McCaskey held a tenuous 7-6 advantage as the PAT kick failed.

Taking advantage of a muffed punt return at the Reading 26, McCaskey got on the scoreboard extending its opening possession four more plays before Covington took a toss right 10 yards to paydirt.

Up 7-6, McCaskey’s next drive hit the wall at the Reading 29 when Remash threw an interception to Dezure Suber. Suber returned it 76 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. The two-point run failed, leaving Reading up 12-7.

Remash got a couple plays to think it over as Zyaire Corteguera skippered the offense. Remash returned to zip a slant that trailed sparks, 26 yards to Isaac Burks, and two plays later lifted a 37-yard TD pass to Burks in the corner of the end zone. Dale Sallie’s PAT was good and McCaskey never trailed.

The 14-12 lead the Tornado took into halftime could’ve been 28-12 if not for Reading’s defense which stopped the Tornado on four tries inside the 5 with just over two minutes to play, then held at the two as the half ran out on the next possession.

Special teams play haunted Reading all afternoon and a blocked punt gave McCaskey possession inside the 10 at the start of the second half. Coming on for Remash, who was shaken up, Kasir Taylor, under fierce pressure and with his back to the end zone, lobbed the ball that direction. It came down in Will Almeyda’s hands for an 8-yard TD.

On the next possession McCaskey burned all but seven minutes off the clock on a 15 play drive culminating in Covington’s 1-yard score. “It was our bread-and-butter play,” he said.

Reading made it uncomfortable as Fontanez found Wilson down the left sideline, on fourth-and-11, for a 48-yard score, but the Tornado held on to bring victory home.