Josh Morales-Monzon didn’t know what to expect when he picked up his phone that day. He asked the question through a text and he gave the recipient an out.

“You don’t have to say yes,” he began, “but …”

Morales-Monzon was desperate. He had bounced from home to home for six years since his mother died. He lived with his father, an aunt and some friends before running out of options.

It was the summer before his senior year at La Academia Charter School. The only adult Morales-Monzon had left was his football coach.

He started typing.

“At that point I just wanted to live in a stable place,” he said. “Where I could not worry about the next day — if I’m going to have to move out or something like that.”

Ben Thompson took over McCaskey’s varsity two years ago, when the team was mired in a 26-game losing streak and the head coach resigned shortly before the season opener.

Thompson was on the other end of that text. He responded the only way he could.

“I tell the kids our mantra this year is ‘All in,’ ” Thompson said. “If I’m not all in, then how can I expect them to be? It’s not something I’d just do for Josh. If anybody on the team needed the same thing, the answer is going to be yes until I can’t.”

Morales-Monzon moved in with his coach in June. The arrangement was supposed to be temporary until he could find somewhere else. He’s still there.

Never a bad day

Sometimes they talk about football during the 35-minute commute. Sometimes they sit in silence or sing along as they crank up the country music.

Thompson lives in Coatesville, his hometown, with his wife and two children, ages 8 and 6. He drops off Morales-Monzon at Ann Street before going to Lancaster County prison, where Thompson is a special education teacher for the School District of Lancaster.

The time in the car is a chance to check in and see how everything is going. The relationship between the two hasn’t changed over the past three months.

“Being a coach is being a guardian,” Thompson said. “So there’s really no difference in life dynamic other than it’s his ugly mug I see first in the morning.”

Thompson looked over at Morales-Monzon as he made the comment. A smile crept across the young man’s face.

Morales-Monzon went to McCaskey before transferring to La Academia toward the end of his sophomore year. All students within Lancaster City are eligible to play for the Red Tornado sports teams.

The hours spent on the athletic fields are a getaway. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior is a running back and slot receiver for the football team. He’s a sprinter in track. He’s on pace to graduate in June.

“I couldn’t even imagine having to go through some of the stuff he has gone through and being any kind of successful person,” McCaskey track coach Derek Jennings said of Morales-Monzon. “I think he has used sports as a motivation. To distract from struggles that are completely out of his control.”

Morales-Monzon has a brother who attends Milton Hershey and twin siblings who live in Lancaster. He’s not in contact with any of them.

The one constant in his life has been Michael Martinez, a football teammate and close friend since about fifth grade.

Martinez said Morales-Monzon is a leader who makes sure everyone is in good spirits no matter how the games are unfolding.

“He’s going to bring his best so you bring your best,” Martinez said. “He’s that kind of player. He likes to lift his team up. He doesn’t like to see anybody with their heads down. When we need a spark, he definitely gives us one.”

Morales-Monzon rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown through McCaskey’s first three games. He’ll compete with the 400 relay team and hopes to be a Lancaster-Lebanon League medal contender in the 200 next spring.

Quiet. Hard-working. Strong. That’s how Morales-Monzon is described by his coaches. He’s upbeat and undeterred by his circumstances.

“He’s had a rough life,” Martinez said. “That makes him who he is. Normally people who go through stuff like that aren’t as joyful as Josh. You meet Josh and you’d never know he had a bad day. That shows his character.”

A great friend

Morales-Monzon sat on a shaded bench at Barney Ewell Stadium on Tuesday, trying to escape an unseasonably hot afternoon as his teammates walked past in their helmets and pads. The clopping of their cleats echoed off the concrete.

Practice was about to begin. For many of those boys, it’s the highlight of every 24 hours.

“He’s got 50-some brothers that he gets to go into the locker room with, hang out with and build something,” Thompson said. “You get to leave a legacy behind with the people you grew up with.”

Martinez met Morales-Monzon when they were running around the flag football field together. They’ve bonded like brothers. Their friendship has withstood time.

“Ain’t nothing about Josh change,” Martinez said. “He pushes me to be the best version of me. He’s a good person to have around.”

Morales-Monzon didn’t know where he was going to sleep the next few nights, let alone the next few months, when he wrote that text.

He’s thankful that he picked the right person when he hit send. That his coach said yes.

“Even though I had to go through all these struggles, I still come out here and do my thing,” Morales-Monzon said. “It’s a great feeling. At the end of the day, you think about all the good stuff.”

The good stuff.

Somehow, no matter what happens, Morales-Monzon can still find it.