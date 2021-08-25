A visitor asked McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell if he was caught off guard, or if he saw it coming.

“Football starting?” he responded. “I knew it was coming.”

That was not the direction the question was pointed, but Mitchell’s point was made. Which he reinforced later in the conversation.

McCaskey will play football Friday night, Aug. 27, at Reading. That the head coach will be Ben Thompson and not Sam London means little in the grand scheme.

Thompson’s ascension to the position was affirmed in a letter sent home with the players at the close of heat acclimatization week.

“It is with great confidence that we have asked Coach Ben Thompson to take the reins of our program for the 2021 fall season,” Mitchell wrote. “We are confident in the direction of our program and feel that continuing in this direction is the right decision.”

Five days before heat acclimation practices began and less than three weeks before the start of his third season at McCaskey, London resigned to take the position of offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division III Waynesburg University.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section One PIAA: Class 6A Head coach: Ben Thompson (first season) Base offense: Multiple n Base defense: 4-3 2020 results: 0-9 (0-5 L-L) Key players returning: OG-DT Ja-Hid Brown, WR-DB Isaac Burks, WR-DB Zaire Corteguera, RB Shymere Covington, RB-DE Jose Garcia, WR-DB Josiah Gray, OT-DT Bobby Lischner, QB Matt Remash.

Unaware of his friend’s change of professional direction, Thompson was surprised — but not surprised — when the news came out.

“When people come for sports they leave for sports and it’s a day-to-day thing,” he said. “It happened. We have practice tomorrow and we have to be ready for the kids. It’s how football goes.”

Thompson, a special education teacher in the School District of Lancaster since 2015, graduated from Coatesville in 2004 and attended Florida A&M on a football scholarship before earning his bachelor’s degree from Cheyney University. He went on to complete work on his Master’s at Wilkes University.

Thompson previously coached running backs, linebackers, was the Red Tornado head jayvee coach and was set to take over as defensive coordinator this season. Now in charge overall, he won’t necessarily wear two hats this year. “I can’t do anything by myself,” he said. “Everything we do is by committee. I need a strong coaching staff. I’ll be leaning on them and we’ll be working collaboratively.”

There’s plenty of work to be done, as the Tornado have lost 26 games in a row dating back to the 2018 season. So Thompson and his staff approach this season with rolled-up sleeves.

“We’re looking to accomplish great things,” he said.

In recent seasons the Tornado has been in the unenviable position of playing seasoned opponents with lineups largely comprised of freshmen and sophomores. This year that changes.

“This year we’re looking at close to 20 seniors,” Thompson said. “We’re playing kids the same age as us, we are the old kids.”

The unbalance of age and experience showed up graphically in control of the line of scrimmage last year, on both sides of the ball. The Tornado allowed, on average, over 200 yards more total offense than it mustered, per game.

About the offense

The offensive line, anchored by returning seniors Bobby Lischner and Ja-Hid Brown on the right side, is senior-heavy and ready to prove itself. Its task is to give time for junior quarterback Matt Remash to find skill players — of which there are many — in space and let them create havoc.

Remash, who is beginning his third year of varsity, completed 20 of 76 pass attempts for 355 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He also threw seven interceptions. “I still have to prove myself,” he said, “But I believe I’m the guy. I want to win. I want our team to win.

“The game has really slowed down for me since my freshman year,” he said. “I’m more calm, more able to adjust to the situation, to fight through adversity.”

“It’s a skill you gain from reps,” Thompson said. “You need that game speed.”

Junior running back Shymere Covington (65 rushes, 264 yards 1 TD; 4 catches, 11 yards), senior slotback Josiah Gray (38-109 1 TD rushing; 6-64 receiving) and wide receiver Isaac Burks (18 catches, 366 yards 3 TDs) pace the skill corps.

About the defense

Many of the same names and faces will remain on the field when the opponent goes on offense, as Thompson’s philosophy is, “You want your best athletes on the field.”

The Tornado’s success will stand on those athletes being at their best.

“I’ve been with these kids the last three years. I believe in these kids,” said Thompson. “We’re really coming together.

“We’re going to do our best as a coaching staff to put them in the position to accomplish whatever they want to accomplish.”