CAMP HILL — A nightmare start Friday night tamed McCaskey, which fell to host Cedar Cliff by a wide margin of 43-6 in a nonleague football game.

McCaskey looked up to the task with its first drive of the night, and Red Tornado quarterback Jalen Cintron looked dialed in from the first whistle.

Cintron found wideout Quimeak Talton for 12 yards and then followed it up with a 29-yard pass to DeAndre Jones. McCaskey looked capable of moving the ball through the air, and looked at its best when Cintron was looking to throw.

However, the night took a turn for the worst for the Red Tornado when Cintron was picked off twice on two consecutive drives with both interceptions coming at the hands of the Colts’ Nathan Lusk.

Lusk took the first interception for a 26-yard touchdown. The second one would have been good for six, too, were it not brought back by a block in the back penalty on the Colts.

The two interceptions proved to be a giant punch to the gut for the Red Tornado offense, which was never able to string together many good drives after their first.

Meanhwile, Cedar Cliff’s balanced attack on offense was too much for the McCaskey defense.

The Colts’ two-headed monster of Erik Schriver and Tyrail Hills combined for 130 of the 162 total rushing yards that Cedar Cliff had in the first half. The Colts’ air game was equally effective, as Cedar Cliff QB Bennett Secrest was 6-for-9 passing for 112 yards and one touchdown in his one half of play.

This one was over in the first half, but some of the Red Tornado backups looked solid in the second half. Running back Joshua Morales-Monzon had some of McCaskey’s best rushes of the game.

Turning point

Cintron’s back-to-back interceptions actively killed any and all momentum that McCaskey had gained on its first drive of the night. Cedar Cliff is a formidable opponent that doesn’t need more help as is, and the two Red Tornado turnovers early in the game proved costly.

Up next

McCaskey will regroup and look to get back on track when it hosts the Hempfield Black Knights next Friday night in a tricky Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One matchup.