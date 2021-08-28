Twenty-four hours after their season-opening victory was supposed to kick off, the Manheim Township players finally got to rush off the field to ring their victory bell.

After having their nonleague game postponed because of lightning and slugging it out back and forth with Central Dauphin East for three-and-a-half quarters, Manheim Township’s special teams came to the rescue.

Senior kicker Matt O’Gorman blasted a 27-yard field goal through the uprights with 1:40 remaining to provide the final margin of victory in a 24-21 season-opening win, the 450th in the Blue Streaks’ program history.

Minutes earlier, O’Gorman had used his leg to flip field position, sending a towering punt away from the returner, pinning the Panthers inside their own 5-yard line.

The Township defense then forced a punt, setting up the game-winning field goal.

“Matt flipped the field for us, and we have such confidence in him as a three-year starter,” stated Township head coach Mark Evans.

The final outcome, however, was still in doubt until the final seconds. With 30 seconds left and facing fourth-and-long, CD East quarterback Tony Powell heaved a 43-yard completion to Tymere Thornton at the Township 8-yard line.

A field goal attempt on the game’s final play went awry as the snap was fumbled, and the Blue Streaks converged to force an incomplete pass.

Special teams had been a factor for Township earlier in the game as well. Late in the third quarter, CD East had tied the score at 14, but Anthony Ivey took the ensuing kickoff at his 1-yard line, darted through the first wave of defenders, cut back to his right and then outran everyone for a 99-yard score to put Township ahead 21-14.

“Anthony is such a great athlete and a game changer,” Evans emphasized. “That return was so huge because we recaptured the momentum.”

The lead did not last very long, however, as CD East came right back, led by Powell, who hit Mehki Flowers for a 13-yard slant and then rambled for a 15-yard run to set up the Panthers with first-and-goal. Aidan Chandler then plunged in from two yards out to knot the score at 21-21.

Before the frenetic finish, the first half had been a back-and-forth tussle. After falling behind 7-0, the Blue Streaks put together two solid drives to move ahead 14-7 at the half. On the first scoring drive, Township may have been thanking the weather for last night’s postponement.

Senior wide receiver Michael Heckman would not have been eligible to play last night, but passed concussion protocol for this afternoon’s kickoff. Heckman took advantage of the opportunity, snagging a key catch for a third down conversion and then hauling in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Johnson.

After the Township defense forced a three-and-out, the offense went right to work. The drive started with a 31-yard run by Nick Good and was finished off with a 15-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Jones.

The game started with the two respective defenses stymieing the opposing offense on the game’s first two drives. CD East put together a solid 60-yard drive that featured two third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion. The climax came when Panthers quarterback Tony Powell scrambled to elude a pass rush, broke two tackles and scampered down the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown.

Both teams had to adapt after multiple delays and the eventual postponement Friday night.

“It was a yo-yo and a roller coaster, but we will be ready to play any time,” Evans concluded.