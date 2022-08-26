This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

BIRDSBORO — The 64th battle for the Iron Pig Trophy went to Exeter in convincing fashion Friday night, as the Eagles dominated in all phases and coasted to a 35-0 nonleague football victory over Daniel Boone at Brazinsky Stadium.

Quarterback Mason Rotelli, making his first start for Exeter, accounted for four touchdowns, throwing passes of 9, 47, and 34 yards and running for one more score. Rotelli completed 12-of-16 passes for 153 yards. He also rushed for 23 yards.

Eagles coach Matt Bauer praised the debut effort.

“I couldn’t be happier with Mason’s play tonight," Bauer said. "We tried to keep things small for him tonight in his first game. He delivered the ball in tight spots all night long. I couldn’t be happier for him tonight.”

Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer did not disappoint in his 2022 debut for Exeter. Schlaffer caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. He looked almost unstoppable taking shotgun snaps at quarterback and rushing straight ahead for 37 yards on three carries.

The 6-foot-7 Schlaffer lined up in multiple positions in his new “flex” offensive position. If not for two outstanding defensive plays by Daniel Boone defensive back Max Heffner and double coverage on most plays Schlaffer could’ve had even a bigger night. He most certainly will be a nightmare for opposing defenses, as he was all of last year.

The Exeter defense stifled the Blazers, holding Boone to 90 total yards of offense and only six first downs. The Eagles also forced a fumble and continually pressured quarterbacks Dean Rotter and Chase Domenech.

Carter Redding got Exeter on the board late in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. He also had a key 34-yard run on a five-play, 47-yard scoring drive. Another key play on the drive was a Rotelli-to-Schlaffer 9-yard pass on a third down and a 7-yard pass from the 10.

Exeter threatened to score on its next possession. Richie Karstien had a nice 9-yard run while following some excellent blocks from the Eagles' line. Unfortunately for Exeter, Karstien was hit hard right before he crossed the goal line, fumbled the ball, and the Blazers recovered, keeping the score at 7-0.

The Eagles then stopped Boone on the next possession. They got the ball back and drove 42 yards on four plays. Schlaffer took a short pass from Rotelli and turned it into a 9-yard touchdown reception for a 14-0 lead.

After a Daniel Boone fumble was recovered by Kyle Lash at the Boone 7, Rotelli went to work. He ran for 6 yards, then finished the short drive with a 1-yard run to make it 21-0.