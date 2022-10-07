LEBANON — When you hear the phrase “ball control“ in reference to a football game, one thinks running the ball.

Sometimes, that thinking is right. Sometimes not.

One week after rushing for more than 400 yards, Manheim Township showed that passing the ball can also be a form of ball control.

Behind the strong right arm of quarterback Hayden Johnson, the Blue Streaks threw for nearly 300 yards and enjoyed a time of possession advantage of over 12 minutes in their 42-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory Friday evening at Cedar Crest’s Boltz Stadium.

Johnson completed 27-of-34 pass attempts for 292 yards and five touchdowns – he was 11-of-12 in the second half for 140 yards and three of the five TDs – and led the Streaks (2-1 L-L, 5-2 overall) on scoring marches of 14, 15, 8, 9, 8 and 7 plays.

“I had all the time in the world back there,” Johnson said. “They (the offensive line) played solid today. I was able to get through all my reads.”

While depleted by injuries, the Falcons (1-3, 3-4) got untracked in the second half with a pair of scoring drives. Jackson Custer (10-20-0, 86 yards), found a wide-open Owen Chernich in the end zone for a 24-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Alex Abreu broke loose for a 41-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter.

Star of the game

Johnson. His pinpoint accuracy and quick release triggered the Streaks’ attack all night. Honorable mention to the offensive line, which kept him clean the entire game.

Key statistic

Time of possession. Unofficially, 29:12 for Township, 17:59 for the Falcons. Offensive snaps were 65 for Township, 41 for Crest.

Quotable

“We’re pretty fortunate to have the skill and talent level that we do,” Streaks coach Mark Evans offered. “When you let (Hayden) get that kind of time … that’s the key.”

Up next

Township is on the road at Reading in Week 8. Cedar Crest is also on the road, at McCaskey.