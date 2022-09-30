Coming off a heartbreaking loss to crosstown rival Hempfield in Week Five, Manheim Township was one angry football team.

McCaskey’s misfortune was being the next team on the schedule.

The Blue Streaks trampled the Red Tornado, rushing 48 times for 427 yards in a 55-6 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory Friday evening on Kruis Field at Memorial Stadium in Neffsville.

“Ever since that (Hempfield) game we’ve all been angry. It was going to be a bad night tonight for (McCaskey),” sophomore tailback Declan Clancy said.

Clancy rushed 15 times in the first half for 194 yards and three scores — 16, 10, and 21 yards — as the Streaks (1-1 L-L, 4-2 overall) took a 42-0 lead into halftime.

“He’s just a beast in terms of being relentless,” MT coach Mark Evans said of Clancy. “He’s dragging three guys; they rip his pants, almost rip his shirt off. I think if they would’ve ripped all his clothes off he still would’ve been running.”

“Credit the offensive line, it’s not just me doing it back there,” Clancy said.

A former Tornado, senior Shymere Covington, carried the ball 12 times for 112 yards and a 21-yard score, and soph Jack Pfitzenmaier had 114 yards and a 13-yard TD on 15 second-half carries. Quarterback Hayden Johnson scored twice, from the 1 and 3, and finished with 10 yards on the ground on three totes. He completed 8-of-11 passes in one half of action, good for 101 yards and a 19-yard TD to Nick Palumbo (3-33).

Turning point

After scoring the first touchdown of the game, the Streaks recovered their onsides kick at the McCaskey 42 and scored on Johnson’s pass to Palumbo. Just over five minutes in it was was 14-0, and the rout was on.

The Tornado (0-2, 1-5) broke the shutout late as backup quarterback Jalen Cintron completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Liam Cox with 6:13 to play.

Star of the game

The Streaks’ offensive line.

Key statistic

McCaskey had just 64 yards total offense on 28 plays from scrimmage. The Tornado turned the ball over three times in the first half.

Quotable

“It’s going to cost me 12 pounds of brisket,” Streaks coach Mark Evans said. “I’m making (the linemen) jerky.”

Up next

The Blue Streaks hit the road to Cornwall to take on Cedar Crest. McCaskey will also travel, heading to Albright Stadium to face Reading.