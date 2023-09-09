Manheim Township on Saturday fired the first shot across the bow in the District 3 Class 6A football chase.

It’s still pretty early in the season, yes. But the Blue Streaks flexed their muscles, got three touchdown passes from QB Hayden Johnson, and stormed past back-to-back reigning district champ Harrisburg 38-6 in a much-anticipated nonleague game in Neffsville.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was postponed to Saturday morning because of lightning and thunderstorms.

Harrisburg came to town at No. 1 in the D3-6A power rankings and at No. 5 in the PennLive Class 6A state rankings. Safe to say this score will open up some eyes around the state.

“We wanted to get up early and finish strong,” said Johnson, a Lehigh commit and a member of the league’s 5,000-yard passing club. “We really came out hot, and that was the best thing possible for us.”

How hot? 31-0 late in the second quarter hot.

It was the second year in a row Township clipped the Cougars in a regular season game. Harrisburg got the ultimate revenge last November, pinning a 44-6 loss on the Streaks in the district finale.

Township (3-0) dominated Saturday, sailing to a 31-0 first-half lead, while feasting on a fumble recovery and a blocked punt during that dizzying blitz.

“We’ve been waiting a while for this one,” Johnson said. “But I don’t think we’ve really proven anything yet. You have to prove yourselves to be that top dog. The last couple of years we’ve won some really good games. But we haven’t sealed it in the end.”

Johnson threw for 277 yards with three TD strikes — two to Landon Kennel, a Monmouth commit — and he added a TD keeper of his own, and Township’s defense stood tall with an interception and four sacks, holding Harrisburg to 183 total yards and seven first downs.

The Cougars (2-1) were never really in it.

“Our kids have willpower right now,” Township coach Mark Evans said. “They have that will to win. This one came down to who had the stronger will. That was our message to them all week. Our will was tested, but what mattered most was us. Do what we do and earn the outcome.”

Township grabbed a quick 7-0 lead and never looked back, when Johnson lofted a 72-yard TD pass to Kennel, who beat his man and was off to the races. After Declan Clancy recovered a fumble for the Streaks, Johnson zoomed 35 yards for a TD on the very next play and it was 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Township kept the pedal to the metal in the second quarter. First, Johnson lobbed a 1-yard TD fade to Kennel (6 catches for 162 yards) in the corner of the end zone and it was 21-0. And Clancy made it 28-0 with a 13-yard TD rumble midway through the quarter.

On Harrisburg’s ensuing drive, Township’s Daniel Stroud busted through the line and blocked a Cougars’ punt, giving the Streaks a short field. Hunter Nguyen cashed in with a 25-yard field goal for a 31-0 edge.

Harrisburg finally got on the board on QB Shawn Lee’s 11-yard keeper two minutes before the half. Township sat on its cushion in the second half, opening the third quarter by taking more than seven minutes off the clock. The Streaks didn’t get any points, but played keep-away and won the clock battle.

Johnson zipped a 6-yard TD strike to Asher Wolfe to cap the scoring with 10:29 to go in the fourth quarter and that was that. Township put up 405 yards and moved the sticks with 19 first downs.

Out of the frying pan and right back into the first next week for Township, which will welcome District 1 Class 6A heavyweight Spring-Ford for its last nonleague game this season on Friday.

The Rams (3-0) drilled another District 3 top dog, Cumberland Valley, 63-17 on Friday. Township topped CV 35-6 back in Week 1.

“We’re really only as good as our next game,” Evans said. “Staying humble. Staying hungry. We can’t focus on anything other than what’s in front of us, and we have to ignore the noise. All we’re talking about is going 1-0 (that week) and having the will to win.”

