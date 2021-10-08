Charlie Kingsbury (19) of Manheim Township catches a TD pass in the corner of the end zone against Penn Manor during L-L League week 7 action at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
With big-time showdowns looming in the coming weeks, Manheim Township kept rolling Friday night with a 48-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One homecoming football victory over Penn Manor.
After a 4-1 start, the Comets (0-2 league, 4-3 overall) have now dropped back-to-back games in lopsided fashion, while the Blue Streaks (2-0, 5-2) stretched their winning streak to four games, with rival Hempfield up next.
“Penn Manor came in doing a lot of talking,” Township D-lineman Jackson Roache said. “We just came in and took care of business.”
Township's defense mixed a 3-4 front and a 4-3 front, which may have played a part in tallying four takeaways, six tackles for losses and mostly keeping a lid on Penn Manor's rushing attack. Excluding a 44-yard option keeper touchdown run from Comets' starting QB Eli Warfel early on, Penn Manor was held to 110 rushing yards on 29 carries the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Streaks' QB Hayden Johnson completed 13 of 14 attempts for 251 yards and three TDs. The lone incomplete pass was a dropped pass. Johnson spread the ball to seven different receivers on Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium.
“It’s just the work in the offseason and going through the reads on every play,” Johnson said of his ball distribution. “Knowing what you’re supposed to do and trusting your guys to make plays.”
Nick Good (29) of Manheim Township catches a long pass at the start of the second half and takes it in for a TD against Penn Manor during L-L League week 7 action at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
First half: After Penn Manor went three-and-out at the start, Township went 50 yards in seven plays, taking a 7-0 lead on Johnson's 1-yard QB keeper, one play after Johnson connected with Anthony Ivey (five receptions, 75 yards) for a 30-yard completion.
The Comets’ next drive was kept alive when Township was whistled for roughing the passer on third down. One play later, Warfel’s 44-yard option keeper down the right sideline tied the game at 7-7.
Following an interception of a Comets' pass by Matt O’Gorman, the Streaks immediately struck with a flea-flicker, topped off with Johnson tossing a 39-yard bomb to Michael Heckman to push the advantage to 21-7.
Following a Comets' fumble, Township used a 7-play, 38-yard drive to go up 28-7 when Jake Laubach plowed into the end zone on a 5-yard carry.
Second half: Two plays into the second half, Johnson found running back Nick Good wide open down the seam for a 69-yard TD strike to go up 35-7.
Penn Manor made a switch at QB at the start of the second half, but it didn’t change much. On its second possession of the third quarter, a Comets' pass was intercepted and returned for a 15-yard pick-6 TD by Eliett Feliciano-Maldonado.
The Comets were again intercepted on their next possession, this one returned 31 yards by Cooper Ankney. One play later, David Roark-Eshelman accounted for the Streaks’ final score of the night on a 4-yard run to make it 48-7.
Up next: Township returns home for a Senior Night showdown against Hempfield, while Penn Manor travels to McCaskey.