It would be difficult to pick a player of the game when Manheim Township hosted Cedar Crest on Friday night.

Everyone on the Blue Streaks' side played well in Township’s 42-7 victory, the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football opener for both teams.

“It was a total team win. That is where we are right now,” Township coach Mark Evans said after his squad improved to 4-2 overall. “We are rotating a lot of guys, trying to get a lot of guys experience, trying to avoid being totally bare like we were two years ago.”

Township’s balanced offense rolled up 409 yards. The defense limited Cedar Crest (0-1, 2-3) to 187 yards, including a key red zone stand in the first half and a pair of interceptions that led to scores.

The Streaks scored the first three times they had the ball, with Isaiah Jones and Jake Laubach running for touchdowns and Michael Heckman catching Hayden Johnson's pass for a score, en route to a 21-7 halftime lead.

After Asher Wolfe intercepted a pass to open the second half for Township, it took only five plays for Johnson to hit Nick Good on fourth down for a 31-yard touchdown.

Turning point

Trailing only 7-0,the Falcons had a first down at Township's 5. Three plays later, they were stopped on fourth-and-1, turning the ball over on downs. Township took over with an 18-play, 99-yard scoring drive.

Stars of the game

Good had eight carries for 104 yards, aided by a 67-yard touchdown run. Jones ran for 66 yards and two scores. Johnson was 20-of-25 passing for 185 yards with two touchdowns. Defensively, Streaks' senior LB Tyrese Washington had six tackles and a sack in the second half alone.

Key stats

Manheim Township had 14 first downs in the first half, seven of those during its pivotal 99-yard drive.

Quotable

“The one thing that is making him special is he is a worker. He’s willing to get up and put the time in,” Evans said of his sophomore quarterback Johnson.

Up next

Cedar Crest plays at Hempfield next Friday, while Manheim Township will host Penn Manor for homecoming.