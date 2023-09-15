Mark Evans held his hand about three feet off the ground. He has photos of Hayden Johnson and Landon Kennel together when they were that tall.

Manheim Township’s quarterback and wide receiver share a bond. The kind that can only be built through time.

They’ve never enjoyed a night like this one. At least not in high school.

Kennel caught five touchdown passes, tying a school record, and Township ran away from Spring-Ford 63-28 in a nonleague football game at Neffsville on Friday.

“Those guys have been together for 10-12 years,” Evans said. “Where one goes, the other follows. They have a special relationship. That, to me, is one of the cool things about coaching.”

Johnson has no shortage of receivers to target. It’s an incredibly deep corps that features Nick Palumbo, Antonio Vazquez, Lex Haberbosch and others.

Kennel seemed to be the one open near the goal line this time. Johnson had no trouble locating his buddy.

“Since kindergarten he has been throwing to me,” Kennel said. “We’ve always been boys. He always puts it in the right spot. We have an amazing connection.”

Kennel matched the record set by Jay Ridinger, who had five TDs against Penn Manor in 2006.

Four of Kennel’s touchdowns came in the first half as Township built a 42-14 lead. They went for 5, 3, 16 and 8 yards.

“I was just out here having fun,” Kennel said. “I definitely feel more comfortable in the red zone.”

Johnson, who completed 24-of-31 passes for 356 yards and six TDs, found Kennel again on the second possession of the second half. That capped their magical night.

Township (4-0) was nearly flawless on offense in the first two quarters. All six drives finished in the end zone. They had 229 yards passing and 142 yards rushing.

The Blue Streaks dominated Cumberland Valley, Dallastown and Harrisburg in the first three weeks. This victory might have been the most impressive of all.

Spring-Ford (3-1) was also undefeated with a lethal passing game. Quarterback Matt Zollers threw for 311 yards and flashed a big arm on deep throws.

A less-than-perfect second half gave Evans some buttons to push as Township headed into Lancaster-Lebanon League play at Hempfield.

Spring-Ford was able to pull within 21 points and had a chance to cut it to 14 before the Blue Streaks regained their footing and put it away.

“We can’t stop,” Evans said. “I thought we got a little complacent. We’ve got some mental things we have to work on about being good teammates. Picking each other up after we make mistakes. That’s gonna propel us to go farther.”

Township’s season is about finding every edge and never being satisfied. The Blue Streaks know how much they can achieve. They don’t want to venture off course.

Kennel finished with 8 receptions for 106 yards. Palumbo caught 5 balls for 80 yards and the last TD. Declan Clancy rushed for 136 yards and two scores.

Johnson and Kennel have grown a bit since those long-ago photos. They’re 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 now. Their football ESP has never been stronger.

“He knows where I’m gonna be,” Kennel said. “I know where he’s gonna put the ball.”

Five touchdown connections. No Township duo ever had more.