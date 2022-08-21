When Austin Day momentarily forgot the specifics, the man sitting to his left provided a reminder. Close losses always linger, especially for coaches.

“It’s tough losing by three points I don’t know how many times,” Day said, before noticing Mark Evans holding up three fingers.

“You’ve got to use it as motivation in the offseason. We were in the weight room a lot. We saw what happened last year. We’ve also seen the upside.”

Manheim Township’s could-have-been year is in the rear-view mirror now. Those tight losses were to Dallastown, eventual District Three Class 6A champ Harrisburg and rival Hempfield. A potentially fabulous ride ended with a 6-5 record.

The Blue Streaks’ other two losses, by seven to Wilson and 12 to then-unbeaten Central York, closed out the 2021 season.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Mark Evans (11th season, 79-36) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-5 • 2021 results: 6-5 (3-2 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-LB Declan Clancy, C-LB Austin Day, RB-DB Nick Good, QB Hayden Johnson, WR Landon Kennel, WR-DB Charlie Kingsbury, RB-LB Jake Laubach, DE Eli Rodriguez, DB Asher Wolfe.

“It’s motivating for sure,” Evans said. “We were right there. What we lack in experience I think we’ll make up with a strong team connection. That’s definitely a point of emphasis: Winning the close games.”

All the changes to Lancaster-Lebanon League football haven’t really found their way to Section One. It’ll feature the same teams as last year with one exception, as old friend Reading returns to the mix. So Manheim Township’s potential path to a section title and district playoff berth follows a familiar road.

Twelve offensive and defensive starters have been lost, and most of that was concentrated on the lines. The entire O-line will be new.

“Rebuilding all five of those guys up front is a challenge,” Evans said. “Without having one or two legitimate starters or guys with returning experience coming back, that presents a real conundrum.”

Putting that group together is the key to Manheim Township reversing last year’s near-misses. To turn those three fingers into zero.

“We talked about maximizing opportunities,” Evans said. “No opportunity wasted. I felt like we left a lot on the table. This year we’re trying to get the focus on what’s important now. Taking care of business in the here and now. Do the little things right.”

About the offense

Quarterback Hayden Johnson returns to run a spread offense that is still deep in skill position talent, despite the loss of Anthony Ivey to Penn State.

Johnson passed for 2,019 yards and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore. That’s a nice foundation upon which to build the passing game. Nick Good and Jake Laubach are back to lead the running attack.

“We have a lot returning to the skill positions and we don’t really have any blank spots,” Laubach said. “We have a lot of players who can play at a high level. There’s not very much competition that we won’t be able to beat 1-on-1.”

Johnson is ready to use last year’s experience, which was his first with the varsity, to his advantage.

“Everyone has your back here,” Johnson said. “Everyone comes together around you. You have a lot of trust in everyone, which is fun.”

About the defense

It’s hard to find a more important player than Day, who orchestrates the defense from linebacker, and will now make the offensive line calls at center.

The senior will be vital to Manheim Township’s success both when it has the ball and when it doesn’t. It’s what Day called “iron man football.”

The Streaks will be strong up the middle on defense, from the line through the safeties.

Intangibles

This year’s seniors were freshmen when Manheim Township went undefeated in the regular season before losing a double-overtime heart-breaker to Central Dauphin in the District Three Class 6A semifinals.

That success set the standard. It’s the level future Streaks' teams want to reach.

“Coming into high school football, that’s what we looked forward to,” Day said. “You just want to figure out how you can go 10-0. How can you get that season.”

Final word

Manheim Township is looking at the same old obstacles to reach the top in Section One. Turning last year’s tight losses to Wilson and Hempfield into victories is the goal.

It’s a fine line between disappointment and elation. The Streaks know that well.

“I’m going to try my best, and I’m sure everybody else that’s a leader on our team will, to make sure that everybody knows what it’s like to win,” Laubach said. “What the attitude needs to be.”