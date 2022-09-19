From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Week 4 games — and the section openers — are in the rear-view mirror, and the Week 5 games are teed up and ready to go, all 19 on Friday night. And after those games, all 37 teams will somehow be halfway through their regular-season slates. Chew on that for a minute. Cranking up some Week 5 preview items:

1. There’s a trophy game on the Week 5 slate: Hempfield at Manheim Township on Friday for the Joseph F. Kurjiaka hardware. The Blue Streaks were cruising right along in the trophy series with a cozy 7-0 lead, before the Black Knights finally pried it away last year with a hard-fought 17-14 victory. At stake in the ninth meeting for the Kurjiaka trophy: First place in Section 1. Hempfield is 1-0 after toppling McCaskey 42-7 in Week 4. Township wrapped up its nonleague slate with a win over Spring-Ford, and the Streaks, winners of three straight, will be playing in their section opener when the Knights, their longtime rivals in every sport, come to Neffsville. Circle it.

2. Has Lebanon found its QB? Perhaps. Emanuel Mason took over the full-time duties around the midway point of the 2021 season, and he was back behind center to start in 2022. But a new name has emerged: Brandyn Castro, a sophomore, shared some snaps with Mason over the first three weeks this season. In Week 4, he attempted all 32 of the Cedars’ passes vs. Muhlenberg, and he had a pretty good night going up top. Castro completed 16 attempts for 205 yards with three TD strikes against the Muhls. However, Lebanon came up short in a 47-25 decision and dropped its agonizing 16th game in a row. Through four games, Castro is 27-for-51 for 345 yards with four TD tosses. Mason, a super-athletic player and an all-star LB last fall, can be used as a jack-of-all-trades offensive kid for the Cedars. Against Muhlenberg he rushed for 47 yards with a TD run and he caught three passes. Keep an eye on Lebanon’s QB spot moving forward to see if Castro is running the show. The Cedars will welcome undefeated Exeter for a Section 2 tussle in Week 5.

3. Ruben Rodriguez does more than play hoops for Reading. The Red Knights’ gifted all-state basketball standout came back out to play football this season, and it sure looks like he made a great decision. Reading is off to a 2-2 start, and Rodriguez has been tough to mark on the flanks playing wideout for the Knights. Check the stats: 20 receptions for 302 yards (15.1 yards per catch) with four TD grabs. Against Wilson in Week 4, Rodriguez had eight catches for 122 yards, and he had three TD snags in Week 4 vs. Red Lion. Rodriguez has accepted a hoops scholarship to Rider. For now, he’s having a ton of fun catching passes for Reading, which travels to Penn Manor on Friday for a Section 1 clash.

