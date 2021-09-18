ROYERSFORD — It was an all-out air attack for Manheim Township on Friday night as the Blue Streaks made the long haul to face Spring-Ford.

The tactic resulted in a happy bus ride home, as the Streaks bested the Rams by a score of 26-13 in a nonleague football matchup.

Manheim Township quarterback Hayden Johnson led the charge offensively, throwing for 247 yards and four touchdown passes. Alongside Johnson, wideouts Anthony Ivey and Landon Kennel both had big nights, each catching two touchdown passes.

Ivey was the best player on the field and Spring-Ford had zero answer for him. He is a crucial part to the Streaks’ offense, and he proved it on Friday night.

Township’s defense was also solid against the Rams, winning the turnover battle with two recovered fumbles and an interception. Spring-Ford (2-2) especially struggled moving the ball in the second half against the Streaks’ defense, something they found a bit easier in the first half.

The one knock on Township (2-2) in the game was the amount of penalties the Streaks committed. They totaled 85 penalty yards, and it is something they will look to clean up going forward.

“We executed much better,” Blue Streaks' coach Mark Evans said. “This was a good program win.”

With a few tough losses already this season, it was a big win far from home for Manheim Township.

The Blue Streaks will travel to Cocalico next week in a Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover matchup against the Eagles, who beat Garden Spot 31-20 on Friday night.