Three weeks, three painstakingly close football games, and three nail-biter results for Manheim Township, which has spent the first couple weeks of this season living on the edge.

Saturday afternoon, the Blue Streaks came up agonizingly short for the second week in a row.

In an overtime thriller that went right down to the wire, Harrisburg squeezed past Township 20-17 in a thrilling nonleague clash in Neffsville. The Streaks and the Cougars added the game Thursday, when both of their Week Three opponents came down with COVID-19 cases.

Township’s game against Central Dauphin and Harrisburg’s game against Bishop McDevitt were shelved, so the Streaks and the Cougars made a date and clashed Saturday. And it turned out to be a dandy between the two District Three Class 6A combatants.

Township (1-2) tied it up at 14-14 late in regulation, and the Streaks took a 17-14 lead on their first drive in OT when Matt O’Gorman drilled a 40-yard field goal. But Harrisburg (3-0) won it when Mahkai Hopkins barreled in from a yard out on the Cougars’ first OT possession and that was that.

Township held off CD East 24-21 at the horn in Week One, before falling 41-38 at Dallastown in Week Two. Saturday, the Streaks had a couple of opportunities to win it, but Harrisburg — the 2016 D3-5A champ and 2018 D3-6A champ — had other ideas.

“The finest steel has to go through the hottest fire,” Township coach Mark Evans said. “And I think we’ve been through the hottest fire in the last three weeks.”

Hopkins, a 6-1, 235-pound fullback-type, was the star of the show; he rumbled for 143 yards on 21 workmanlike carries, and his 1-yard plunge with 2:24 to go in the third quarter gave the Cougars a 14-7 lead.

Undaunted, Township put on its rally caps and tied it up at 14-14 with 5:24 left in regulation when Hayden Johnson flipped an 8-yard TD pass to Anthony Ivey. It was the second time that combo hooked up Saturday; Johnson hit Ivey for a 12-yard TD strike to give the Streaks a 7-0 lead with 2:05 to play in the first quarter.

That lead lasted all of 13 seconds after Harrisburg’s Justin Cook took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the house and it was 7-7, just like that.

Both teams had fantastic opportunities to score, but didn’t cash in. Harrisburg freshman QB Shawn Lee — the son of former Penn State defensive back Shawn Lee — lofted a pass into the end zone on the last play of the first half, and Township’s Sheron Maxie made a clutch pass breakup to keep the Cougars off the board.

Earlier, Johnson (21-for-32 for 188 yards) fired a 32-yard TD pass to Ivey, but that play was wiped out by an ineligible receiver downfield flag.

There were also two huge plays in crunch time at the end of regulation: Harrisburg had a fourth and 10 at Township’s 12 with 3:05 to go, and Streaks’ defensive end Jackson Roache sacked Lee (17-for-28 for 186 yards) for a 12-yard loss and Township held on downs. On the Streaks’ ensuing drive, Cook picked off Johnson at the Cougars’ 5 with 35 ticks showing to thwart Township’s last-gasp effort. Harrisburg intercepted Johnson three times in all — two on deflected passes.

In OT, Township mustered a field goal before Harrisburg won it on Hopkins’ fourth-down dive.

The Cougars gouged out 378 total yards, including 192 on the ground, while holding Township to just 34 rushing yards. Harrisburg also overcame 11 penalties, but the three picks, Lee's key completions and Hopkins' big day running the ball got the job done.

“You talk about building blocks in a program, and not being afraid to take on anybody at any time,” Evans said. “I said to one of our coaches at halftime that this is the kind of program I want to build: We’re taking on a worthy opponent and it’s a close game and we’re fighting until the very end. The effort was there, so we’ll learn from this and grow from it. We can be mad, but we need to get the heck over it and move on.”

Township moves on to Week Four, where the Streaks will hit the road to Royersford in Montgomery County to take on Spring-Ford (2-1) out of the Pioneer Athletic Conference.

