For the fourth time this season, a Lancaster-Lebanon League football team has had a game changed because of COVID-19 issues.

Manheim Township officials announced Thursday morning that its nonleague game on Saturday night at Central Dauphin has been canceled because CD is dealing with coronavirus concerns in its school district.

Manheim Township will now host Harrisburg at noon on Saturday. Harrisburg was originally scheduled to play Bishop McDevitt this weekend, but Bishop McDevitt had to postpone that matchup because of COVID-19 issues.

Earlier this season, Annville-Cleona, Elco and Pequea Valley had games postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

