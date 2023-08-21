It is a fabulous time to be in Manheim Township’s football program.

The Blue Streaks are fresh off a spirited run to the District Three Class 6A championship game, and they’re set to return ample talent on both sides of the ball, from a veteran quarterback, to skill kids aplenty, to swarming defensive players, and pretty much everywhere in between.

“Our program is strong,” said coach Mark Evans, who anticipates having a varsity roster in the 80s. “The depth and the talent are there. Now they have to continue to work hard to keep developing it.”

Township’s ride to last year’s district final included payback victories against Cumberland Valley and Hempfield. But the Streaks, after beating Harrisburg earlier in the season, fell to the Cougars in the final. So, they should be plenty motivated for another playoff push — and to challenge for their first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One crown since Township pocketed three straight titles from 2017-19.

The talent is here. The experience is here. The motivation is here. Of course, that also means plenty of bull’s-eyes and spotlights. But if the Streaks can drown out the noise, they certainly have the goods to be playing well into November.

It should be a fun fall in Neffsville.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Mark Evans (13th season, 88-40) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-3 • 2022 results: 9-4 (4-2 L-L) • Key players returning: DT Carter Bair, OT-LB Tom Capizzi, RB-LB Declan Clancy, RB-DB-KR Nick Good, WR-DB Lex Haberbosch, QB-P Hayden Johnson, WR-DB Landon Kennel, OT-DL Julian Larue, K Hunter Nguyen, WR-LB Nick Palumbo, WR-DB Don Rodriguez, RB-DE Eli Rodriguez, WR-DB Antonio Vazquez, RB-DE Tyler Veilleux, WR-DB Asher Wolfe.

About the offense

Perhaps no team in L-L circles brings back more skill kids than Township. And that begins with QB Hayden Johnson, a Lehigh commit and third-year starter who is closing in fast on 5,000 career passing yards.

He makes the Streaks’ spread attack click with pinpoint passes and his uncanny ability to read defenses and escape oncoming traffic.

“He knows when to get you the ball, and he puts it right on the money,” Township WR-DB Asher Wolfe said. “He makes it happen for us. He’s confident and he makes sure we all know what we’re doing. He always has our backs.”

Wolfe is in a crowded pack of returning wideouts, including Monmouth commit Landon Kennel — who paced the league with 65 receptions, plus 15 TD grabs, last year — Nick Palumbo, Antonio Vazquez and Lex Haberbosch.

More good news: 800-yard rusher Declan Clancy is back to spark the rushing attack, and playmaker Nick Good returns after missing most of last season with a knee injury.

“It’s nice when you have that kind of experience,” Evans said. “You can do more things, and there’s a better understanding about what you’re doing. Half the battle is experience, and we’ve got it. And that’s exciting.”

The question mark is O-line, where OT Tom Capizzi is the lone returning full-timer from last year. Andrew Meckley, who got some snaps at center later in the season, should have a more expanded role this time around. But there will be some newbies up front.

Don’t forget: Township started the 2022 season with five new O-line guys along the line of scrimmage. And the Streaks made it all the way to the district title game at the end of the rainbow. So, they’ve retooled — and quite well — in the trench area before.

“We’ve got the pieces up front,” Evans said, “now we just have to figure out where to put them.”

About the defense

Plenty to like here, too.

Clancy is a ball-hawker ’backer who piled up 127 tackles last fall, and Eli Rodriguez and Julian Larue can cause all kinds of havoc off the edge. The secondary is also in excellent shape, with Vazquez, Palumbo, Don Rodriguez and Wolfe all due back.

Two more names to know: DT Carter Bair will help out in the run-stuffing department, and Tyler Veilleux is a two-way threat who made a big splash last fall.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) • Aug. 25: Cumberland Valley • Sept. 1: at Dallastown • Sept. 8: Harrisburg • Sept. 15: Spring-Ford • Sept. 22: at Hempfield • Sept. 29: at McCaskey • Oct. 6: Cedar Crest • Oct. 13: Reading • Oct. 20: at Penn Manor (Millersville University's Pucillo Field) • Oct. 27: at Wilson

Intangibles

The experience factor is second to none, and that’s great. So is Township’s nonleague slate, which includes playoff rematches against Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg, plus Dallastown and District One heavyweight Spring-Ford — all leading up to the Streaks’ Section One opener against rival and defending champ Hempfield.

It’s safe to say Township will have seen pretty much everything but the kitchen sink come early November, which should have the Streaks prepped and ready for the rigors of the hazardous District Three Class 6A playoff bracket.

“I want them battle-tested,” Evans said.

That won’t be a problem with this schedule.

“We need to handle our business and do what we’re supposed to do,” Wolfe said, “and then everything else should fall into place.”

Last word

Evans on his deep and talented senior class: “They learned some painful but valuable lessons as sophomores, and they applied those last year. Now we’re anxious to see what they do this year. Now they can apply all of that experience. And that’s exciting.”