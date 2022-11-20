From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Three Lancaster County teams — Manheim Township in 6A, Cocalico in 5A and Manheim Central in 4A — punched their tickets to District 3 championship-game trips with semifinal wins on Friday. Chipping away at some preview items involving the Blue Streaks, Eagles and Barons:

1. Class 6A — No. 5 Manheim Township (9-3) at No. 3 Harrisburg (9-2) on Saturday, 1 p.m. … The Blue Streaks and the Cougars will collide for the third time in the last calendar year; Harrisburg eked out a 20-17 OT win in a nonleague scrap in Neffsville last fall, and Township got some payback earlier this season in Week 3, stunning the Cougars 24-20 in Harrisburg on a TD toss from Hayden Johnson to Asher Wolfe in the waning seconds. The rubber match is for D3-6A glory. … Harrisburg is in the D3 finals for the seventh time — and for the fifth time in the last seven years — and Township is in the finale for the second time; the Streaks beat Cumberland Valley for the big-school crown in 2017. … In the meeting earlier this season, Johnson went 27-for-35 for 214 yards through the air. Township had 259 yards in all — below its per-game norm — but the Streaks feasted on a pair of blocked punts, played the field-position game, and handed Harrisburg a rare home setback at Severance Field. … Cougars’ QB Shawn Lee passed for 227 yards with a pair of TD keepers on the ground in the first meeting, when Harrisburg piled up 345 yards, but couldn’t slam the door late. … The top tacklers that day: Township LB Declan Clancy piled up 18 stops; Harrisburg DB Ameer Grandberry had nine sticks and an interception. … Township and Harrisburg will meet in a D3 playoff game for the first time. … Common opponent is Cumberland Valley; Harrisburg topped the Eagles in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown, while Township split two games with CV, falling in a nonleague tussle back in Week 1, before the Streaks rallied past the Eagles 37-31 in the D3 quarterfinals to get this spirited run to the finals kick-started. … Township toppled rival Hempfield 42-7 and Harrisburg KO’d Central York 44-7 in the semifinals.

2. Class 5A — No. 12 Cocalico (9-4) at No. 2 Exeter (12-0) on Friday, 7 p.m. … Exeter is 12-0 for the first time in program history, and is back to defend its 5A crown after beating Governor Mifflin last fall. Cocalico has won six games in a row, and the Eagles maneuvered their way to the finals as the 12th and final seed in the 5A bracket. Impressive. … Cocalico will be making its 10th trip to a D3 finale, and the Eagles will play for gold for the third time in the last five years, with a 5A title in 2019. … D3 finale No. 2 for Exeter, which is here for the second year in a row. … Second time Cocalico and Exeter will lock horns in a D3 playoff game: Cocalico crunched Exeter 34-10 in a 3A quarterfinal back in 1997. … Two common opponents here: Warwick (Cocalico and Exeter both won) and Manheim Central (Exeter beat the Barons; Cocalico lost). … Cocalico socked top-seeded and previously unbeaten Solanco 32-8 and Exeter eased past Northern York 21-7 in the semifinals.

3. Class 4A — No. 2 Manheim Central (11-1) at No. 1 Bishop McDevitt (10-1) on Friday, 6 p.m. … The two winningest programs in the history of D3 will knock heads in Harrisburg. It’s just the third time the Barons and Crusaders will square off in the postseason; McD won in 2013 and 2014, and that 2014 encounter was the final game in Mike Williams’ glorious coaching career for Central. … Central and McD both have 61 D3 playoff wins, tied for most in these parts. … Central will be making its 23rd championship appearance, and is angling for its 19th crown. McD is back in the finals for the 19th time, and is shooting for its 16th championship. … No common opponents. … In the semifinals, Central sailed past Lampeter-Strasburg 42-6 and McD dropped Twin Valley 47-3. … If this matchup doesn’t put a shiver down your spine, I’m not sure what will. Two absolute D3 granddaddy programs locking horns here. Buckle up.

