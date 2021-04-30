There are another round of Lancaster-Lebanon League football awards for the 2020 season coming up right around the bend, as the Manheim Touchdown Club is set to honor some of the top senior players from around the league.

The MTC will announce its Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year winners on May 28, at halftime of the 19th L-L League Tri-County All-Star Football Game, which is set for a 7 p.m. start at Manheim Central.

The MTC this week revealed its finalists:

In the Player of the Year category, Elco QB-DB Braden Bohannon, Manheim Township QB-DB Evan Clark and Warwick WR-DB Caleb Schmitz are the finalists.

In the Lineman of the Year category, Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger, Warwick’s Nolan Rucci and Garden Spot’s Luke Shirk are the finalists. Rucci pocketed the MTC honor last year after his junior campaign.

Bohannon, a Lebanon Valley College recruit, earned all-state honors after leading the league with 990 rushing yards, plus 17 touchdown keepers from his QB spot. He helped Elco win the Section 4 title and reach the District 3 Class 4A championship game.

Clark, a Penn State recruit who is set to play QB in the Big 33 game, passed for 1,505 yards with 18 TD tosses against zero interceptions this past season for Township. He earned all-state honors for his efforts.

Schmitz, a Cincinnati recruit and Big 33 selection, paced the league with 43 receptions for 777 yards with six TD grabs for Warwick, which won the Section 2 title and advanced to the D3-5A title game before forfeiting because of coronavirus protocols. Schmitz also earned all-state honors.

Shirk and Bearinger earned multiple all-star nods for their efforts in the trenches last fall, and Rucci, a Wisconsin recruit, is on the Big 33 team, and he was one of the most sought-after offensive line recruits in the country, piling up multiple local and national all-star honors.

Also at halftime of the all-star game on May 28, the L-L League will unveil its A. Landis Brackbill Scholar/Athlete winners for the 2020-21 school year, and the all-star cheerleaders will perform.

