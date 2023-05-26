The Manheim Touchdown Club had some work to do, with some powerhouse players to choose from for their annual Lancaster-Lebanon League football Players of the Year awards.

After much discussion and breaking it all down, the MTC has revealed its winners from the 2022 season.

Wilson’s Cam Jones was tabbed Big School Player of the Year and Big School Specialist of the Year; Wyomissing’s Jven Williams was named Small School Player of the Year and Small School Lineman of the Year; Garden Spot’s Tyler Hurst earned Big School Lineman of the Year honors; and Berks Catholic’s Josiah Jordan took home Small School Specialist of the Year for his efforts.

That group of standout seniors were honored and took a bow at halftime of Friday’s annual Tri-County/L-L League all-star game at Manheim Central.

Jones, who will play in the Big 33 game representing Team PA on Sunday, had quite a career for Wilson, and he capped it off in style last fall, earning PA Football Writers and PA Football News all-state honors, and he was the Lions Club Section 1 Player of the Year.

Jones, who switched from receiver to running back for his senior campaign, rushed for 999 yards with 19 TD runs, he caught 20 passes for 295 yards and a pair of scores, he made 24 tackles and broke up six passes from his DB spot, and he returned five punts for scores, earning Section 1 Outstanding Back, Offensive Back and Defensive Back of the Year nods. He’ll continue his pigskin career at Holy Cross.

Williams, who enrolled early at Penn State, and who played in the Blue-White game earlier this spring for the Nittany Lions, was the Section 4 Outstanding Lineman and Offensive Lineman of the Year, and he earned PFW and PFN all-state nods, while helping Wyomissing win its fourth straight district title.

Hurst was a wrecking ball for Garden Spot, with 72 tackles, including 28 stops for losses, with 11 sacks, 17 QB hurries, five pass breakups and five forced fumbles, as the Spartans went to the district playoffs. Hurst was the Section 3 Outstanding Lineman and Defensive Lineman of the Year, while earning PFN all-state status.

Jordan, who was the MVP in the PSFCA East-West game last week after catching 10 passes — two for scores, plus an electrifying 84-yard punt-return — in the East’s victory, averaged 18 yards on kick returns and 15 yards on punt returns, and he returned a punt for a TD last fall for Berks Catholic, which won an Eastern Conference playoff game. Jordan, a Wilkes recruit who also rushed for 1,217 yards with 20 TD runs last fall for the Saints, was the Section 4 Defensive Back of the Year, and picked up a PFW all-state honor.

The MTC also named runners-up in each category:

Exeter’s Lucas Palange for Big School Player of the Year; Berks Catholic’s Jordan for Small School Player of the Year; Hempfield’s Deyvid Palepale for Big School Lineman of the Year; Hamburg’s Charles Sheppard for Small School Lineman of the Year; and Conrad Weiser’s Adam Noll for Big School Specialist of the Year.

Palepale, the only junior to be honored, is up to 24 scholarship offers, including Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Southern Cal.

