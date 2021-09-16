From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Cedar Crest had to postpone its game on Friday at Governor Mifflin because of COVID-19 issues. No game for the Falcons this week, and they'll explore all options for a potential makeup date on Nov. 5.

1. A lot of bus rides early on for Annville-Cleona, which will play four of its first five games on the road. The Dutchmen’s first home date — after trips to Fleetwood (55 miles by bus) and Littlestown (77 miles by bus) — is Friday vs. Donegal. After that tilt, A-C goes back out on the road with trips to Lancaster Catholic for a crossover clash, and then to Columbia for the Section 4 opener. The good news: The Dutchmen get four of their five games at home, including a Nov. 5 makeup date vs. Schuylkill Valley after that game was canned back on Aug. 27 because of coronavirus concerns. … Conversely, Octorara is in the same boat as A-C; the Braves will play four of their first five games away from Atglen — including Friday’s tilt at Phoenixville (34 miles by bus) — but they’ll get four of their final five games at home, including a 3-game home-stand to wrap up the season, against Pequea Valley in the Brave Bowl, Annville-Cleona and Northern Lebanon. … Pequea Valley is in the middle of a 4-game home-stand; the Braves hosted Kutztown last week, they’ll welcome Jenkintown on Saturday, and then get home dates in Week 5 vs. Garden Spot and again in Week 6 against Elco. … The only other L-L League team with a 3-game home-stand the rest of the way is Manheim Township, which will welcome Cedar Crest, Penn Manor and Hempfield between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.

2. The defensive numbers Manheim Central has put up over the first three weeks are frighteningly good. The Barons have allowed 7 points and 51 total rushing yards in 12 quarters, and Central is yielding just 105 yards a game with 14 sacks from eight different players. Plus four takeaways, two picks and a pair of fumble recoveries, as the Barons have won back-to-back games via shutout for the first time since 2016. This stat is kind of a mind-bender: Including sack yardage, Central is giving up — gulp — 0.6 yards per carry in 76 rushes. That deserves a wow. Perkiomen Valley’s top priority on Friday when the Barons pull into Collegeville is mustering some offense, and RB Ryan Klimek has been very steady out of the backfield so far for the Vikings; he’s carried 33 times for 293 yards (a smooth 8.9 yards per tote) with four TD gallops. Can Klimek and Perk Valley solve Central’s stifling D? That is the question in this nonleague clash.

3. WEEK 4 PICKS

Just an FYI: These pick totals won’t jive with the staff pick grid in Friday’s paper because I’ve picked some Thursday games, plus last week’s Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg Saturday game here. At any rate, my Week 4 selections …

LAST WEEK: 16-5

OVERALL: 43-15

Wilson over Martin Luther King

Spring-Ford over Manheim Township

Exeter over Hempfield

Octorara over Phoenixville

Columbia over Lancaster Catholic

Donegal over Annville-Cleona

Warwick over Penn Manor

Elizabethtown over McCaskey

Conestoga Valley over Daniel Boone

Cocalico over Garden Spot

Northern Lebanon over Lebanon

Lampeter-Strasburg over Solanco

Ephrata over Elco

Manheim Central over Perkiomen Valley

Pequea Valley over Jenkintown (Saturday)

