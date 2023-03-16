It turns out a Lancaster County football program will have a Big 33 representative after all.

Manheim Central senior standout Rocco Daugherty on Wednesday was added to Pennsylvania’s pigskin roster for the 66th Big 33 game, when PA takes on Maryland on May 28 at 7 p.m. at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

Daugherty was originally selected to participate in the PSFCA East-West all-star game, but he was summoned to the Big 33 squad when another player dropped out.

Daugherty, the Barons’ punishing linebacker and H-back, will join Lancaster-Lebanon League all-stars Cam Jones, from Wilson, and Anthony Caccese, from Exeter, on the roster, after he put together quite the resume this past season for the Barons.

Daugherty piled up 90 tackles with a pair of interceptions, two blocked punts, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery for Central, which won 11 games, finished second in the Section 2 race and fell to Bishop McDevitt in the District 3 Class 4A championship game.

Daugherty also rushed for 165 yards with four touchdown runs and he caught 19 passes for 232 yards with five TD receptions. He scored five different ways in 2022: A TD run, a TD catch, an interception return, a fumble return, and off a blocked punt.

Daugherty shared the Section 2 Linebacker of the Year award, and he was an L-L League first-team all-star at linebacker and a second-team all-star at tight end. He also earned a Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state nod, a Pennsylvania Football News all-state honor, and he was an Eastern Pennsylvania Football all-star selection.

Now he'll rep Manheim Central and the L-L League in the prestigious Big 33 game.

