WEST LAWN — A matchup between two Lancaster-Lebanon League football heavyweights in Berks County on Friday wasn’t graceful by any means. But the Barons ultimately secured a 24-21 L-L crossover win to improve to 5-0 overall.

Though, the outcome left much to be desired from Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn.

“We may be 5-0 but we are not a postseason team right now,” Hahn said. “And that’s the problem with tonight. ...we weren’t playing one play at a time. And that’s what cost us. We didn’t pay attention to the details, we didn’t stay focused on what we were doing. And we’re better than that.”

Manheim Central’s second play from scrimmage resulted in an interception. The next drive lasted three plays, again ending in an interception. Wilson (2-3) turned the latter into points when running back Gavin Lenart scored from three yards out to give the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead.

Lenart entered the game with eight carries for 56 yards on the season. He had 11 carries for 42 yards and the one TD by halftime, making up for the fact Wilson played without two of its top-four rushers.

The Manheim Central offense finally came to life on its third possession with a 12-play, 74-yard drive, capped by a 21-yard TD pass from Judd Novak to Brady Harbach to tie the score at 7-7.

After a Wilson drive stalled, Manheim Central took its first lead, 10-7, on a Connor Caterbone 29-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

The Bulldogs later got the ball back with 3:01 left in the half and went 60 yards on 10 plays to score, with a 1-yard QB-keeper from Brad Hoffman (6-for-16, 48 passing yards) putting the Bulldogs back in front, 14-10.

Second half: Manheim Central scored on its second play from scrimmage in the third quarter when Novak connected with Owen Sensenig on a 39-yard bomb down the right sidelines to put the Barons back up, 17-14.

The Barons’ defense was stout in the second half, keeping the Wilson offense scoreless, snagging three interceptions and holding the Bulldogs to 23 yards after intermission, including negative yardage on the ground.

After a Kahlen Watt 56-yard interception return, the Barons went 36 yards on seven plays to score, capped with a Novak 3-yard TD pass to Rocco Daugherty to push its advantage to 24-14 near the start of the fourth quarter.

After a rough start, Novak finished 8-for-18 passing for 139 yards and three TDs against his three interceptions. He also had 58 rushing yards, while running back Justin Heffernan chugged to 87 yards on 24 carries.

“You just got to forget it,” Novak said of lackluster start. “You shelf it. You worry about it later. Right now in the game you have to forget about it. ...we wanted to run the ball down their throats and then get passing off of that.”

After the Daugthery TD catch, Wilson immediately answered on the ensuing kickoff, which was returned 85 yards by Cameron Jones to cut the deficit to 24-21.

Wilson had three more chances after that, but those three possessions ended on a fumble, turnover on downs and an interception.

“It’s great but we still got to work,” Novak said of the win. “We still have to do our job to get ready for section play.”

