COLLEGEVILLE — Manheim Central’s defense spent the first three weeks of this football season teeing off on opposing offenses.

Friday night, the Barons’ defense finally bent. But Central’s offense stole the show in crunch time.

Justin Heffernan rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns, Jaden Weit had two must-have second-half TD runs, and the Barons outlasted Perkiomen Valley 43-40 in an instant-classic nonleague clash.

Central trailed 40-35 when Perk Valley QB Ethan Kohler hit Michael Poruban for a 62-yard TD strike with 7:47 to play. Undaunted, the Barons put together the go-ahead drive, and Weit’s 1-yard plunge with 3:25 to play — plus Judd Novak’s 2-point pass to Logan Hostetter — gave Central the lead for good, as the Barons improved to 4-0.

“The thing that I was impressed with the most is that we never gave up,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “We kept fighting and we kept fighting and we kept going. We knew we had to keep answering, and we kept getting answers. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Central came into the game having allowed seven points and 51 rushing yards in 12 quarters. Perk Valley (2-2) went for 133 rushing yards and Kohler went up top for 239 yards, including a 68-yard TD toss to Dawson Debebe, which gave the Vikings a 28-21 lead with 10:05 to go in the third quarter.

Perk Valley had a 21-14 lead at the half, and Central opened the third quarter with a successful on-side kick. Two plays later, Novak flipped a 42-yard TD pass to Mason Weaver and it was a 21-21 game.

Central overcame a 14-7 deficit in the second quarter; Perk Valley snapped a 7-all tie when Andrew Beck zoomed 31 yards for a TD. Central got it right back, when Heffernan plowed in from 7 yards out for a 14-14 game.

But Perk Valley immediately punched back, when Jeremy Brewer returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a TD and the Vikings had a 21-14 lead at the break.

It was that kind of a night. And with the game hanging in the balance, Central got the last scoring drive to win it.

“We were motivated in the huddle,” said Novak, who passed for 181 yards. “We had to be cool, calm and collected. We knew that. And we were fine. We had to rely on our defense there at the very end, and they did their job.”

Kahlen Watt made two enormous plays from his linebacker spot for Central. He had a key second-half interception to thwart Perk Valley’s drive. Later, Watt sacked Kohler on fourth down with 1:23 to play and Central had the ball back, milking its 43-40 lead.

The Barons ended up punting it back, and Zac Hahn’s 45-yard boot pinned Perk Valley deep with 50 seconds to go. Central ended up holding on downs to finally seal it.

“We don’t have any quit,” Novak said. “We have that fire, and we will not give up. This is a special team.”

Central goes back on the road next Friday to Wilson, where the Barons and the Bulldogs (2-2) will collide in an L-L League crossover game.

