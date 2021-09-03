It wasn’t quite the offensive explosion fans around the Lancaster-Lebanon League were expecting when Manheim Central played host to Hempfield on Friday night for an intriguing nonleague clash pitting a pair of undefeated football teams.

There were exactly two touchdowns scored in the game, and one of those was on a defensive play. Central scored them both, and the Barons’ defense did the rest with nine quarterback sacks and a takeaway in a 14-0 verdict over the Black Knights.

“We played physical, and I thought we did a really good job defending them,” said Central linebacker Rocco Dougherty, who was right in the middle of the Barons’ rugged defensive effort. “We’ve been running a lot of blitzes, and we like to get pressure on the quarterback and make him get rid of the ball a little earlier.”

Three times in the second half Central held on must-have fourth-down plays by Hempfield, which dipped to 1-1 after beating Dallastown last week. Central, which held the Knights to 65 rushing yards and forced five first-half punts, improved to 2-0 after toppling Cumberland Valley last week.

“That was definitely big,” Dougherty said of the three fourth-down stops. “We couldn’t really get our offense going, but we were able to stop them on D and get our defense off the field.”

Central struck first, and it was just what the doctor ordered for the Barons, who saw their game-opening drive come to a close in Hempfield territory when Knights DB Adam Acker picked off Judd Novak’s pass.

On Hempfield’s ensuing drive, Central LB Kahlen Watt picked off Cam Harbaugh and rumbled 54 yards the other way for a TD and the Barons had a 6-0 lead with 2:56 to go in the first quarter.

“I was very impressed with our defensive effort,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “The pick-6 really set the tone for us, and it got us out of a hole because our offense never really got in-sync.”

Early in the second quarter, Novak hit Owen Sensenig for a 29-yard gain, and he flipped a 19-yard pass to Brady Harbach to get into Hempfield territory. Later in the drive, Novak, who passed for 134 yards and rushed for 39 yards, scooted for a 15-yard run, setting up his own 6-yard TD keeper.

Novak’s 2-point pass to Logan Hostetter gave Central a 14-0 lead with 10:37 to go in the first half, and that was it for the scoring. The Barons were driving late in the half, but Hempfield DB Braydon Felsinger thwarted Central’s drive with a pick.

Held to 46 yards in the first half, Hempfield finally sprang to life offensively after intermission. Harbaugh had three keepers for big yardage, and he ended up throwing for 153 yards in the second half and 164 yards in the game. But facing an unrelenting blitz, he completed just 13 of 37 attempts.

Twice Central held the Knights on downs in the third quarter, and the Barons did it again with 4:46 to play to seal it.

“Can’t win if you don’t score,” Hempfield coach George Eager said. “(Central) made timely stops and they didn’t let us punch it in. That’s a good football team, and we knew they’d bring the pressure and make us get the ball out fast. We had some opportunities, but we didn’t make them.”

“A characteristic of a good football team is finding different ways to win,” Hahn said. “And I thought we found a different way to win. And we’ll definitely take the win, no matter what.”

Central will put its 2-0 mark on the line next Friday with a trip to Susquehanna Township; Hempfield also faces a tricky road tester at undefeated Central York, which is the reigning PIAA Class 6A state runner-up.

