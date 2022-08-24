From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 1 chatter, getting you set for this weekend’s season openers:

1. Manheim Central will gas up the bus and take a 60-mile spin to West Chester East to take on a new opponent; the Vikings play in the Ches-Mont League, and they’re coming off a 2-8 season. Both of those victories last fall — 29-0 over Sun Valley and 14-7 over Kennett — were conference wins, and now East is gearing up for a battle with the Barons, who shared the Section 2 crown with Cocalico and Warwick and went back to the D3 playoffs last year. The Vikings need a new QB to pilot the ship, but they’ll feature a trio of returning standouts: RB-LB Mitch Ragni rushed for 940 yards with eight TD runs on O, and he piled up 59 tackles, including 10 sticks for losses with a pair of sacks, two QB hurries and a forced fumble on D last season; WR Tyler Wileczek caught 32 passes for 403 yards with five TD grabs last fall; and LB Noah Morine piled up a team-best 59 stops with three sacks and a fumble recovery last year for the Vikings. Ragni and Wileczek will face a Barons’ defense that was No. 2 in the L-L League last season — behind Lampeter-Strasburg — giving up just 232 yards a game with 24 takeaways. The Barons are set to return four of their top tacklers: LB Kahlen Watt (81 stops, 3.5 sacks, 5 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery), LB Nick Haas (80 stops, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries), DB Bode Sipel (68 stops, 1 fumble recovery) and LB Rocco Daugherty (67 stops, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries). And this friendly reminder that Watt returned three picks for touchdowns, and he took a punt return to the house for another score. A couple of new starters sprinkled in for Manheim Central, yes. But that D should be pretty gnarly, and it will debut Friday in West Chester against East. ... FYI: After Friday's road trip, Manheim Central gets five -- five! -- straight home games. A lot of home cooking in Baron Country in the immediate future.

2. Wyomissing — welcome to the L-L League, Spartan Nation — opens defense of its back-to-back-to-back D3-3A titles at home on Saturday vs. Kennard-Dale. But it won’t exactly be the same Rams squad that had a rip-roaring 2021 season, culminating with a trip to the D3-3A semifinals. K-D lost QB Jacob Copenhaver and breakaway backs Micah Partee and Steven Lukes to graduation, and the Rams’ D also saw eight of its top 10 tacklers from last season pick up their diplomas last spring. After dropping its opener in heart-breaking fashion to Octorara last year, K-D ripped off 10 wins in a row and won the YAIAA Section 2 title. The Rams’ memorable season ended with a 31-0 setback vs. eventual runner-up L-S in the district semifinals, but it was quite a ride for the Fawn Grove faithful. While K-D will be plugging some holes, here are a pair of defenders to watch Saturday, when the Rams make their way to Wyo: LB Garret McCleary (37 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 5 INT, 1 fumble recovery last year) and LB Gavin Sparks (36 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack last year) are back to anchor K-D’s D. Their task: Shedding blocks from the Spartans’ monstrous O-line — hello, Penn State recruit Jven Williams and Co. — while keeping returning QB Ben Zechman and his plethora of Wing-T weapons under wraps. A friendly reminder that Wyo is 42-3 in its last 45 games, with back-to-back PIAA finals trips. This group is plenty motivated, and they’ll get 2022 kicked off when K-D comes calling Saturday.

3. Mike Choi is back for his second stint on Pequea Valley’s sideline, and he’ll get Round 2 started Friday with a 70-mile bus ride with his boys to Biglerville over in Adams County. The Braves turned the corner under Choi in his first go-round, winning 18 games. And they’d love a hot start here — flashing their shiny new Wing-T O look — against a Canners’ squad that has struggled as of late. Biglerville went 0-9 last fall, when the Canners were outscored by a whopping 363-24. Biglerville is 7-30 over the last five years; its last winning season was back in 2015, when the Canners went 8-4, beat Bermudian Springs and Hanover in D3 playoff games, before falling to Wyomissing in the 2A semifinals. Can PV get some early momentum in Choi’s return? The Braves certainly hope so.

Watch our wrap-up show following L-L League media day ...

