From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 5 preview items for your reading pleasure:

1. Warwick at Manheim Central on Friday. And what a series this has become. After the Barons dominated the Warriors for years and years (and years and even more years) Warwick has stormed back to win the last four matchups in this juicy backyard rivalry. The Warriors’ 37-7 triumph in 2019 was Warwick’s first over Central since (gulp) 1983, and it snapped the Barons’ glittering 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak. Warwick hasn’t slowed down since; the Warriors stunned Central 31-28 on a last-second field goal in the D3 playoffs in 2019 for two wins over the Barons that season, and followed that up with a 45-14 win in 2020 and a 35-28 dub last fall, when Central brought a 6-0 record into that game. The Barons will bring a 4-0 mark into Friday’s tilt at Elden Rettew. Central got through its nonleague slate unscathed — including last week’s 49-0 whitewash win over Susquehannock — and open their Section 2 slate here. Warwick has won two in a row after a wonky 0-2 start. The Warriors dispatched Conestoga Valley for a 1-0 jump in section play. Plenty of weapons for Warwick, which is averaging 338 yards a game; QB Jack Reed (880 passing yards, 7 TD) has a 4-pack of pass-catchers at his disposal in Brendon Snyder (league-best 26 catches, 402 yards 4 TD), Thomas Jeanes (14-216), Trevor Evans (13-129) and Keldyn Loraw (12 catches, 2 TD). We’ll have our eyes peeled on a pair of Barons’ safety men to help out in the back in pass coverage; Bode Sipel (19 tackles, 2 INT) and Landon McGallicher (11 tackles) are vet DB patrolmen in Central’s D attack. The Barons’ defense has been stingy; Central is yielding just 245 yards a game, with 11 takeaways, including seven picks. It’s rare to see the Barons have a 4-game losing streak against anyone. Can Warwick make it five straight? All eyes on Manheim on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Two teams going in opposite directions will knock heads Friday when Governor Mifflin, at 1-3 for the first time since 2015, visits Muhlenberg; the Muhls won their Section 2 opener with a 47-25 W over Lebanon, and they’re 2-2 and at .500 for the first time since — wait for it — 2017. Muhlenberg won its final four games in a row that season, against Fleetwood, Elco, Reading and Conrad Weiser. Then came a dry stretch; the Muhls won two games total over the last two seasons, but they’re feeling much better about things after knocking off the Cedars for an early spot atop the section leaderboard. Mifflin has owned this series vs. Muhlenberg with a 43-18-2 lead, including a 49-0 victory last fall. But this is a different Muhls’ outfit, which is spearheaded by RB Giovanni Cavanna. Check his spiffy numbers: 50 carries for 544 yards, 10.9 yards per pop, and eight TD runs. He’s had a pair of 200-yard rushing nights already, including 244 vs. Lebanon last week. Mifflin’s D playmakers must keep Cavanna in their cross-hairs, including DB Gerrell McNeil, who piled up 12 tackles last week vs. Exeter, and LB Brandon Jones, who had eight tackles vs. the Eagles, who pinned a 36-6 L on the Mustangs to remain unbeaten. In Mifflin’s lone win this season, a 17-14 victory over Boyertown, Jones piled up — get this — 24 tackles. He’ll spend a good chunk of Friday chasing Cavanna around.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. A mega intriguing Section 3 matchup Friday when undefeated Elizabethtown loads up the bus and heads to Elverson to take on Twin Valley. With so many contenders, every Section 3 game is a must-have, and this will be the Bears’ section opener after a runaway 4-0 nonleague romp, when E-town gouged out a league-best 506 yards a game. TV, winners of two in a row, including a victory over Fleetwood to get the Raiders’ section slate going in the right direction, is a different animal. TV hasn’t been shy about keeping the ball on the ground, chewing up some clock and moving the sticks. Jayden Goebel (308 yards, 3 TD), Evan Johnson (261 yards, 6 TD), Drew Engle (164 yards, 2 TD) and QB Evan Myers (141 yards, 3 TD, plus 375 passing yards, 2 TD tosses) have all done damage in the ball-carrying department; Johnson had 144 yards and three TD bolts last week vs. Fleetwood. E-town’s D will be tested here, and that group has flown under the radar because the Bears’ O has put up so many crooked numbers. Two E-town ball-hawker ‘backers to watch Friday: Eli Macfarlane (30 tackles, 1 sack) and Dom Lindsey (20 tackles, 6 sacks) can swarm, and they’ll have to help keep TV’s backs under wraps. E-town is allowing just 209 yards a game, tops among Section 3 squads. Winner here gets even more mo moving forward.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage