There is something about bad weather that seems to bring the best out in Manheim Central's football team.

On a night where wind and rain constantly pelted Elden Rettew Stadium, the Barons were not fazed by it.

Not only did Manheim Central down Cocalico 42-20 in the deluge, but chalk up another one for Titletown, Lancaster County, as the Barons secured a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two crown.

It marks the 27th title for the Barons (9-1, 4-1), which is second only to Wilson, which locked up its 29th with its win over Manheim Township on Friday night.

Not bad for a team that was 3-5 a year ago and written off by many.

“This just says we have good kids who work hard, we went from 3-5 to 9-1 in a year, but I think you can do that in high school,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said. “But I’m just glad that’s the type of kids we have, and I get to coach them. It means we are back, we didn’t fall off and disappear, we are still Manheim and can compete with anyone.”

It started with Owen Sensenig’s 93-yard kickoff return to start the game, and ended with a 51-yard touchdown run by Justin Heffernan with 1:34 remaining, and for the icing on the cake, Conner Caterbone’s PAT after.

In between, quarterback Judd Novak put on a show. He had 108 yards passing, but more impressive was what he did with his legs, scoring on runs of 11 yards to start the third quarter, then an 8-yarder with 8:26 left in the third and one from 16 yards out four minutes later. He grounded out 104 yards in all.

As a team, the Barons racked up 334 yards, with Heffernan also hitting the century mark with his 104 yards on the ground.

“Cocalico is our rival, and coach told me to use my legs,” Novak said. “And I think I did that. I have to give credit to my line. This just shows how much our team wants it. And I think we really proved ourselves.”

With just over two minutes until half, Cocalico seemed to stun the Barons when they went up 14-7.

Facing a fourth-and-17, the Eagles called a timeout. Blayke Taddei would find Anthony Bourassa on a pinpoint pass from 20 yards out. Behind some solid blocking Bourassa then took it in for the 2-point conversion. But the only chance for another Eagles' score came late in the third.

Bourassa, who had 138 yards on 39 carries, would take the ball in from 17 yards out with 9:07 left in the game, and on the next play, they went for the win. The Barons stuffed the line to hold on the 2-point conversion, and on the next series scored on Novak’s second touchdown run of the night.

Even though it was a loss for the Eagles, their win over Warwick also assured them a share of the title, which is the first time since 2016 a Cocalico football team has done that.

“What is hard to remember right now is ultimately, they are section champions,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “We didn’t want to have to share it, but I am proud of what they have achieved so far and looking forward to the second season.”

Final District 3 power rankings won’t be released until Sunday night, but both teams have qualified. If they remain as they currently stand (Manheim holds the No. 3 slot in Class 5A, while Cocalico has the fourth slot in 4A), both would have a bye next week and begin play on Nov. 12.