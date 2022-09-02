Bode Sipel reached out and pulled Immaculata running back Michael Tales down at the 1-yard line. The move came just as Tales’ attempt to reach the pylon came up short, thus halting the Spartans’ two-point attempt and securing a 44-43 victory for Manheim Central in double overtime on Friday night at Rettew Stadium.

Before exiting the nonleague football game in the fourth quarter, Brycen Arnold rushed for 166 yards and four scores. He scored on runs of 7 and 4 yards in the first half and added runs of 18 and 61 yards in the second.

Martin Wantong had three touchdowns for the Spartans, a team from New Jersey. Immaculata quarterback Mason Geis threw for 212 yards and delivered two big passing TDs of 40 and 37 yards.

In overtime, both teams hit field goals to send the game to double OT. Rocco Daugherty was stopped at the 2, but his teammates pushed the pile into the end zone.

Wantong scored for the Spartans, but the two-point attempt failed, thanks to Sipel.

Trailing 2-17, the Spartans got back in the game on two passing plays totaling 83 yards, culminating in a 40-yard touchdown catch by Cameron Chadwick.

Brian Thythavong returned an interception 47 yards, giving the Barons a 21-7 lead.

Turning point

Besides Sipel’s tackle, the game turned when Immaculata blocked the Barons’ field goal try from 26 yards out with 2:43 to play. Amer Mason scooped up the ball and ran it back to the Barons’ 3-yard line. Wantong scored one play later.

Star of the game

Arnold was a workhorse until he cramped up in the fourth.

Up next

Manheim Central will play host to Cocalico at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.