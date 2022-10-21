This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

SHILLINGTON — As Manheim Central looked ahead to what will be its showdown for the Lancaster-Lebanon Section Two title next week versus Exeter, Brycen Armold made sure the Barons took care of their opponent this week.

Armold rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns Friday night, leading Manheim Central to its ninth straight win, a 69-21 victory at Governor Mifflin.

The Barons gained 725 yards on the night, 460 of them coming on the ground, and Central will host fellow undefeated Exeter next Friday for the outright Section Two championship.

It didn’t seem as if a blowout was brewing when the game remained tied with 8:43 left in the second quarter.

It was a close-fought game until Mifflin senior running back Ayden Martin was stripped of the football on his own 46-yard line.

After the fumble was recovered by Manheim Central, it only took five plays for Armold to run for a touchdown. That score broke the tie and gave the Barons their first lead, one they would never relinquish.

Barons quarterback Zac Hahn threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Manheim Central (5-0 L-L, 9-0 overall) also saw backup running back Jaden Weit scoring the its final points on a 10-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

After the first quarter the Barons’ defense started to clean up some mistakes and started limiting the scoring. Governor Mifflin (2-3, 3-6) only scored seven more points the rest of the game.

Those seven points came on an 83-yard pass from Delsin McNeil to Parker Jackson on his deep post.

The Mustangs finish the season next week against Warwick in Lititz.