Zac Hahn threw for four first-half touchdowns, Brycen Armold ran for two more and the Manheim Central defense held West Chester East to 19 total yards at halftime en route to a 56-0 nonleague football victory Friday night in Manheim.

The Barons (1-0) scored on six of their seven first-half possessions and held the Vikings (0-1) to one first down (it came on a penalty) before intermission, cruising to a 42-0 halftime lead.

Turning point

The Barons won the coin flip and never looked back. Central’s first score took only four plays to go 80 yards, resulting in a 17-yard fade pass to Bode Sipel.

Stars of the game

Pick ’em. Hahn, the senior quarterback for the Barons, threw for five touchdowns and finished 12-of-13 passing for 222 yards in the contest, hitting his favorite targets, Aaron Enterline (7 catches for 156 yards) and Sipel (3 catches for 49 yards).

Armold, the senior running back, rushed for 265 yards on 21 carries, scoring three times. He had 141 yards at halftime.

Key statistic

The Barons had 489 total yards, despite a running clock in the second half. Central’s defense held the Vikings to 95 total yards, 76 coming in the second half.

Quotable

“We played. We finished, as much as we played, three plays into the fourth,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “... I’m just pleased that we played. We came out here and played hard-nosed football.”

Up next

The Barons travel to Delaware for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff next Friday, Sept. 1, to face Smyrna at Salesianum School in Wilmington as part of the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic.